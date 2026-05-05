Manic Monday

Just another Monday in Post Nation Canada where the maniacs run the asylum. The insanity never ends, especially on days that end in y.

It’s going to be a sprinkling of all kinds of delusion, corruption, insanity and probably some treason so buckle up and prepare for random triggers.

I found this little tune from Wide Awake Free Radio - Sovereign Mind- OH CANADA!! to open up with tonight, it speaks to the dogged Canadian spirit.

What we covered tonight:

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thenowmediagroup - Economist warns Canada's debt is worse than 1929

Modern-day slavery, working round-the-clock to survive:

Society Unveiled - The Loonies: Canada’s 🤡 Show!

Thomas Sowell Quotes - Thomas Sowell warns about the consequences of social degeneration.

Pinnacle Digest - David Betz: The Spark Could Come At Any Time

Andrew Gold - Charles Asher Small says we’re 50 years into their plan?! 👀

How Qatar Buys Influence in Western Universities:

Ashley Hayes - I cannot do surface level conversations.

Feeling Isolated: When Spiritual Awareness Sets You Apart:

Noah B. Price - 🚨 Klaus Schwab just admitted the quiet part out loud.

Mr. Nobody - At the World Economic Forum's Davos summit, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands made her position on Digital ID very clear.

matrixbot - The real reason for the WEF's obsession with digital IDs and CBDCs.

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John Brassard - lying is now known as spreading disinformation and misinformation. Here is a video of all 3.

Tablesalt - ‼️MAJOR BREAKING - Canadian government implements WIDESPREAD publicity bans on its parliamentary committees.

Canada Info - Why $670,000,000 in projects disappeared | The cost of Canada's regulatory red tape EXPOSED

APTN - Ottawa invested $6.5B to First Nations without tracking whether lives improved

One in three Canadians borrowing to buy food:

wealthmoose - 🚨🇨🇦 34% of Canadians are now taking out loans just to eat.

Juno News - Industry Minister Mélanie Joly announces a $1B loan program through the Business Development Bank of Canada to support the manufacturing sector.

Ryan Gerritsen - Carney answering the question what exactly is the $270 million dollars he just gave Ukraine buying. Well the U.S. will see some of that money since Canada is purchasing munitions from them for Ukraine.

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We can’t have a trade deal but Carney thinks he can take another $270 million dollars of your money for ammunition for Ukraine

Matt Cart - Canadian Cities Starting Feel Like An Episode Of The Walking Dead...

The four ways people ‘make money’ in the West:

Market Mania - It’s Not an Accident: How They Are Rigging the Global Economy

Mark Carney’s Career; From Goldman to Global Power:

Karla Treadway - Canada's PM Signed a Secret Police Deal With China Now he's severing our relationship with the USA and running into the arms of the EU. Not just for trade....for a totally different agenda. Why Canada’s China deal is dangerous: security, espionage, and secret cooperation:

Cate Coupal - Bravo! Enough is enough.

Chase Hughes - Instant Control - FULL Formula

Metaphor swap: preserve dignity and change identity:

One Of The WISEST Movie Quotes EVER from the film “Kingdom of Heaven”

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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