Nothing Screams Democracy Like Extortion

If Jagmeet won't support an election until he has his pension, Canada calls on every citizen to remove every minister under the NDP banner. If they won't remove him, we can (and should) remove them. It's time for their party to go extinct, it has served no Canadian.

Info@GG.ca is where you have to send the request but phone too and voice your concerns

Totally off topic from the rest of the show, I had been looking, I was curious how much Catherine Mckenna ripped off of Canadians, so there is this little gem of a reminder

Now to the good stuff, a clip from Wednesday’s guest Jasmine Laine! Chrystia Freeland Resigns and an Election may very well be on the way. Trudeau’s Team Just Humiliated Him In Front Of The World

Dominic LeBlanc was sworn in on Monday. He talked with CBC News about that night's national caucus meeting — and the calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. LeBlanc describes mood of national caucus meeting after Freeland's departure - CBC News

Canada needs an election now!🇨🇦 - @EffieGib The Left Wing government in France collapsed last week. The Left Wing government in Germany collapsed this morning. The Left Wing government in Canada is in the midst of a collapse. The Liberals are imploding from within. The only person holding it together is Jagmeet Singh! How is this allowed to happen in a democratic country?

We started this clip at the 8 minute mark where Alex shows us that yes… even in Greece they know what kind of dumpster fire Canada is Scholz loses confidence vote. Canada chaos, Freeland gone. Ukraine SBU assassinates Russian General - Alex Christoforou

Singh's Pension Date Nears Amidst Political Tensions

Recent social media posts suggest that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is delaying a vote of non-confidence against the Trudeau government until February, coinciding with his pension eligibility. The posts reflect public frustration and speculation over Singh's motives, suggesting he might be prioritizing his financial security over political action. These sentiments are based on actions in the House of Commons and statements from NDP members about potential timing for such a vote.

Nothing screams Democracy like extortion: How absolutely disgusting is this? Marc Nixon @MarcNixon24 Jagmeet Singh will call non confidence in March after he’s secured his pension. Not a day sooner.

If Jagmeet won't support an election until he has his pension, Canada calls on every citizen to remove every minister under the NDP banner. If they won't remove him, we must remove them. It's time to flood calls to the Governor General's office and ask to dissolve parliament. (800) 465-6890

Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen Here is Jagmeet Singh’s vote from just 7 days ago saying NO to a vote of non confidence against Trudeau & his Government. The same guy stood up in the HOC today & called on Trudeau to resign.

This would be nearly 40% of the entire party 60 Liberals MPs will sign a letter calling on Trudeau to resign - Polling Canada @CanadianPolling

After witnessing an unprecedented and deeply humiliating day for Canada, it is time for the Governor General to seriously consider invoking her reserve powers to demand Justin Trudeau’s resignation. Such a decisive move, only the third of its kind in our history, would underscore the gravity of the moment and reaffirm the critical role her office plays in safeguarding the integrity of our democracy. Canada cannot afford continued leadership that diminishes its stature and betrays its principles on the world stage. Mayor Jeremy Levi @jerlevi

Governor General of Canada on X: Official account of the Governor General of Canada

It's the perfect time to flood calls to the Governor General’s office and ask to dissolve parliament. (800) 465-6890 You can also email Info@GG.ca is where you send the request but phone too and voice your concerns

Adam Sinai @Adam_Sinai sent this message: Clearly you understand the terrible mess we are in with an absolute egomaniacal PM who refuses to leave. Even worse we have Jagmeet waiting for his pension preventing what should be the easiest non confidence ever. This is the time to dissolve parliament. It’s the will of the people. You have a duty to Canadians.

I would say watch Jagmeet answer the question about him continuing to support the Liberals. you won’t believe it without watching it…. just sayin. sonofabench @therealmrbench

They’re “proud” to raise taxes, blow up our deficit, and make life more expensive for our people. Justin Trudeau’s new Finance Minister says the Liberals are “proud” of their $62 BILLION DEFICIT. Nobody has confidence in this government. Election, now! Shuv Majumdar @shuvmajumdar

This is what happens when you let a tantrum prone man child call the shots in the second clip from Jasmine tonight Liberal Minister SNAPS—accidentally admits 80% of Canadians Are POOR! - Jasmin Laine

This video is solid gold, the best 10 toolbox you can get for psyop antidote. How to spot a Psyop- a very good listen! This guy was trained in psychological operations and knows what he's talking about.

Astrid Stuckelberger - FREE REINER FUELLMICH INTERVENTION ON MASSIVE VIOLATION of International Law NATIONS GENEVA 30 Nov 2024 Instrumentalizing the UN Human Rights Commission headquartered in Geneva

PETITION 'FREE Reiner Fuellmich' The international community of signatories to this statement of support demands the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich, a lawyer and leading critic of COVID-19 measures, who has been imprisoned since October 2023.

A message from Reiners team and letter below: A question to the special rapporteur on Twitter : Dear Mrs. Edwards, can you please investigate the detention of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich? Prolonged solitary confinement constitutes torture according your UN publication. Please #FreeReinerFuellmich so he can celebrate #Xmas with his wife!

Reiner Fuellmich15 12 24 264KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We have no other option than to bring out the truth, fight for justice and our freedom. Fighting for Reiner will hopefully be successful.

Thank you so much, all of you for supporting our common quest!

