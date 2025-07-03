One on One with Sasha Latypova

Retired Pharma exec turned whistleblower and force of nature, Sasha Latypova joins us for an extremely candid analysis of Covid crimes and who was behind them.

But... that is not the end of the story, not even close. Some of what you will hear will be disturbing. We can only give you the findings and many salient points in a one hour interview but there is plenty do go chew on at your convenience. Plan some extra time…

Sasha goes on to explain the "legalized" Democide being waged upon innocent and unsuspecting societies, her optimism, and where she believes we can focus our energies toward real results.

The Dark Reality of Government-Sanctioned Death

A few highlight clips

Government Democide, A Stark Reality

Legal Loopholes and the 'License to Kill' in Public Health Policy

A Call to Arrest Global Health Leaders in Geneva

