Death Cult Canada

It's not an unreasonable question, not just Canadians are asking it.

Insanity rules, one might arguable say the death worshippers have fully captured our country. Fight or flight is the order of the day, those who can't leave are left with few choices, fight or perish.

Some might suggest I'm just being dramatic but I'm actually being optimistic, people don't know what they are capable of until they have no other choice and I think Canadians will soon find themselves forced from complacency.

Before we got into the “good stuff” I posed the question: “Can you pinpoint when Canada started to fall.”

For me it was in 1947 when the UN gave us the “Diversity is our strength” lie wrapped as a motto echoed ever since like a mass suicide note.

A little teaser of ‘common sense’ goals and objectives, because Canada could use a few. So as a teaser how is this for a start… too bad its Idaho not Canada.

It’s no secret that over the past five years we’ve faced relentless attacks on our lives: lockdowns, forced jabs, poisoned food, assisted suicide and more! "WE'RE LIVING UNDER A DEATH CULT!"

Randy Hillier posted a satire video on Canada day highlighting some of the ‘death cult’ insanities now normalized. A little Canada Day humour-Lets Celebrate! It’s laugh or cry these days…

Thanks to manufactured subversion, a core issue is that Canada has become a nation without a soul. Given the amount of mounting evidence, some of which we will see today it’s not a stretch to think Canada has been captured by a death cult" when "How to do meth" pamphlets handed out at youth pride event with grade 5 students present

Tell me that isn’t made possible by the death cult… further confirmation of the death cult is the edification of mass murderers like Canada’s greatest bio-weapons proponents. When you country gives it’s highest order to Two of Canada’s worst COVID tyrants who destroyed our freedoms — and who orchestrated vaccine mandates for a fake vaccine which led to thousands upon thousands losing their jobs — are now receiving the Order of Canada.

These are the same two ladies who FORCED this hospice center to EUTHANIZE its patients?! It takes some serious hubris to be so bold to celebrate their endeavours like only a death cult could or would.

Yet, in Canada the “Elbows Up” crowd believes so strongly in Mark Carney after calling for a goofy "Zionist Palestine," Mark Carney managed to start a mini trade war with Trump. Canadians must face the terrifying prospect that their new Prime Minister could be dumber than Justin Trudeau.

While Ex-UK PM Lizz Truss: "Unless we get a grip... the West will be finished in ten years." Canada continues the population replacement program. Canadians are now an extreme minority as Canada Loses Jobs to Indian Immigrants?

This is all national suicide being implemented by the same death cult, just like the climate and EV push. It’s unsustainable insanity. Take EV’s. EV sales are DOWN 44% from last year EVs are only 6% of total car sales Yet starting next year, 20% of all vehicles sold MUST be EVs. CEOs of 🇨🇦’s TOP 3 auto manufacturers told Marc Carney “Scrap it!”

Only a suicide cult would double down like Canada is. Which begs the question, The Great Taking - Where Are We Now?? We are being romanced by the Satanic Lullaby into a world of AI, digital currencies and ID’s.

So while the death cult are busy selling us their promises and pretending there isn’t a dark side but did you ever ask yourself what happens when the tech takes over? This intense AI anger is what experts warned of.

Canada has arguably been captured and is now under the control of a Death Cult. Can anyone argue it anymore?

