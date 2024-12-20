Popcorn & I Told You So’s

That is the best way to describe what we are hearing from around the world when it comes to the Meat Muppets in Ottawa. Grab your popcorn as we listen in on the varying versions of the same song and see how Chrystia wants to be PM. (Thats one of the ‘I told ya so’ parts) Face it, at this point all we can do is pull out the marshmallows and popcorn and watch the dumpster fire of Canadian politics.

They provide plenty of comedic relief. Regular viewers prepare with calming beverages, popcorn, and screaming pillows I’m told.

There is no shortage of skittering Liberals, everywhere you turn they are running for their political lives. It’s a perfect time to bring in the Aliens and call another pandemic right? Yes, I said aliens… or what they want you to think are drones, or aliens, or angels flying through the skies. If you are not familiar with Canada’s Space Advertising efforts, you will be extra surprised to know Elon Musk is partnered with Trudeau on this.

Trudeau's House of Cards Collapses BlendrNews @BlendrNews Good bad or otherwise what you see here is what you get. I’ve made my peace a long time ago. I am free. I will express myself, I will not comply with what my soul knows to be wrong, I serve no party (I loath the system) and I am unapologetically Canadian. - Chrystia Freeland Resigns - Corrupt Dominic Leblanc Named as Finance Minister - Federal Deficit 50% Higher Than Promised ($61.9B) - Jagmeet Singh Continues His Grift - Trudeau Puts Narcissism on Full Display Will Trudeau resign next?

Why the panic? Lilley breaks it down saying there is no $100 B trade deficit. LILLEY UNLEASHED: Trump wonders why the U.S. is subsidizing Canada? Toronto Sun

Even Evan Solomon and Nik Nanos discuss the next federal election and whether the Liberal party stands a chance with Justin Trudeau as leader. Is this is the end for Justin Trudeau? | Power Play with Vassy Kapelos CTV News

It’s about here where I have to remind myself that mocking the Trudeau government is appropriate in other countries, enjoy the laughs with them. We hear from several countries tonight, the important part is they have heard us. Starting in America with: 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau This was the 'beginning of the end' for Justin Trudeau Fox News

Over to Australia, where the Sky News team gets it too. The truth of Trudeau that is. Donald Trump commended for ‘hilarious’ clapback at Justin Trudeau Sky News Australia

At Blaze TV wouldn’t you know it, there is Brian Lilley doing a great job of breaking it down for our neighbours. The whole world us using the appropriate level of mockery again here when discussing Trudeau’s babysitter. How Justin Trudeau Lost All Support in Canada — Will He Resign Soon? BlazeTV

Annnnd the final word from Brian today. He gets big props, he’s becoming a ‘go to guy’ when it comes to calling the numbers out. LILLEY UNLEASHED: Trudeau is playing games while premiers are doing his job Toronto Sun

No disrespect but Former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair has never been more interesting to me before this current Trudeau collapse. He brings up one of the I told you so points for me and a few bonus ones when thinking about the portfolios available "Mark Carney wise to step away from the trainwreck": Tom Mulcair on Liberal Party woes CTV News

I need to start writing my predictions down. If this doesn’t rank in your worst nightmare list, you frighten me. Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen Could you imagine Freeland being the Leader? Wow. What are they thinking.

This is a “Mic Drop” clip, * with 8 portfolios and 30 hyena’s drooling are the only two reasons we are not hearing publicly from the remnants of Trudeaus Caucus. The shuffle comes tomorrow so I expect the squealing and resignations will start shortly thereafter. Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen the entire Party consists of vindictive self serving individuals

Meanwhile….Anita Anand has taken over for Chrystia Freeland in the House of Commons and promising benefits to public servants again. sonofabench @therealmrbench

It wouldn’t be a proper Canadian clown show without including Mr Leblanc of course. Last night’s fabulous guest Jasmin Laine reminds us of his recent past as a crony crooked political grifter who gets away with things like that. One can wonder if it’s why he fails right up into the Finance Minister Portfolio.

It took him all of a couple of days to grab $1.3 billion out of your wallet that he assures will be spent securing our border & implementing 5 pillars to border security. Bruce McGonigal @bruce_mcgonigal This is an admission the Liberals could have secured our border & ports years ago, but chose not to, despite over 50K dead from overdose, since Jan 2016.

That thing I did a couple of days ago,

calling for an #NDPextinction on X has started to gather legs with more than 50k views and climbing. It has folks calling and emailing the Governor Generals office, with results!

It's time to flood calls to the Governor General’s office and ask to dissolve parliament. (800) 465-6890. Info@GG.ca is where you send the request but phone too and voice your concerns

Governor General of Canada on X: Official account of the Governor General of Canada

Today, a petition to the governor general appeared, I expect this to be the biggest official petition of all time. Added to the pressure we have already be agressively exerting, there is potential to do what the beaten and demoralized think impossible. Wont know until we do it. Sign the petition: and share!

On to the ‘Alien Invasion that is not an Alien Invasion. They’ve been training a while, what was that saying? Stay calm, and carry on.”

Or could someone be testing the tech of the space advertising agencies of which, Trudeau and musk are actually partnered in regardless of the distain Elon expresses about PM Trudeau.

Canadian venture partnering with Elon Musk to make advertising in space a reality

Put on a helmet for this part. I was challenged with this question “Be honest… you want that constitution.” referring to the American Constitution. I had to be absolutely clear

If that was a lot, well I saved my rant to the end of the evening. It’s draining to have to fight my own fellow Canadians who willingly or unwittingly make Quislings of themselves. To Canadians calling to be the 51st state, you are Quislings. - There I said it.

P.S. Annexing Canada is not the correct solution to cleaning your swamp. Y'all are falling into the 1984 trap. It's called Oceania, and you're helping. Orwell is rolling over.

So, yea… don’t be a quisling. You can’t be a patriot if you are, sorry.

