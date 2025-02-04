Reality Engineering, Weaponizing Society

What is even real any more? Is our reality real?

Or are we living in reality being weaponized by plausibility and plausible deniability?

Everything about the word Tariffs is about forcing compliance, behind plausible arguments, but are those arguments even real? Are the Liberals winning again? Is it real, or weaponized plausibility? Is Trump the 'good guy,' the 'bad guy' or just another plausible means to an end?The only thing I’m dead sure on is that we are being manipulated as weapons to ends we don’t fully comprehend for our society.

Nothing is as it seems, where there is sophistication, evil or not, or when the matter is not fully understood, people tend to grasp onto “the plausible” like a life preserver.

Sources, resources and links:

Progress isn't synonymous with better, in fact, it gets a whole lot worse when we eradicate the soul of mankind. "The single global mafia's move for world domination has been advanced under the false flag of 'progress' so as to lull us into numbed acceptance of its supposed inevitability".

Political Comedians brandishing the term #TeamCanada to make them seem cool, patriotic, and sound tough.

Actual result: Insulting the intelligence of anyone over the age of ten, anywhere on the planet.

Doug Ford on Sunday morning: Every year, LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers. Not anymore.

Journalist Rupa Subramanya sums up his thinking nicely:

Doubling down on socialized liquor doesn't seem like the best response. Why don't you let us decide if we want to pay a higher price for the now tariff ridden American product? Rather than reflect on how socialism and over regulation have screwed up the Canadian economy and screwed over Canadian consumers, we're doubling down and in a sense validating Trump's tariffs. Insane.

We start here with how Monday started in the great tariffy-ing of Canada, Canadian explains Trumps tariffs.

President Trump on Monday morning: JUST SPOKE TO TRUDEAU, ANOTHER CALL AT 3 PM

Mark Carney on Monday morning: In moments of crisis, we need serious leadership and a serious plan.

22 Minutes on Monday: There's only one winner in a trade war... | This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Doug Ford on Monday morning: ONTARIO CANCELS $100M STARLINK DEAL AS TRUMP’S 25% TARIFFS LOOM

President trump one hour later: Responds to Canada’s Tariffs Retaliation: ‘If They Want to Play the Game, We Can Play Too’

and now let’s see how Monday ended for President Trump…

A possible new Deal for Mexico with US?

CANADA AGREES TO BORDER SECURITY PLAN—TARIFFS PAUSED FOR NOW

After a phone call with President Trump, Canada PM Justin Trudeau announced the details of $1.3 billion border plan:

A 30-day delay on US tariffs. -Fentanyl czar -10,000 boots on the ground for the Canada-US borders -Coppers and new tech -Will list cartels a terrorists -US-Canada Joint Strike Force to fight organized crime - $200 million towards intelligence on organized crime.

Conrad Black expands on the shrilling of Left wing ala ‘journalist Andrew Coyne: I wish this latest round of bed-wetting from Andrew Coyne came as more of a surprise. (read more)

All of this is a far cry from recent times as Tom Quiggin points out in this post.

After a 3 Billion dollar fine for laundering Fentanyl money, it seems like business as usual for the TD bank, but is it…? Time will tell but the one certainty is Trumps commitment to stop the drug cartels has greater effect, much greater.

It’s among the top issues Canadian politicians won’t face and the real reason why Trump is moving on Canada so hard, you know who the Liberals and Mark Carney are picking, and its not Freedom and Democracy

Meanwhile, the faces of the Canadian Conservative political scene are scratching for something to campaign on that doesn’t support Trump, “Orange Man Bad” … and it’s flopping. What do I mean?

Poilievre’s latest video is embarrassing. In his attempt to counter Trump with “Patriotism” he exposed their own scam. He proposes better trade within Canada because it’s harder to establish trade between provinces than other countries!?!?!?! Selling their solution to the problems they created… just to counter President Trump????? (insert face palm here)

The fact it’s harder to have good trade between provinces than Belgium proves a long history of politicians intentionally keeping Canada from being successful, to keep Canadians divided … and controlled. Reality shows Trump’s Tariffs would Hurt Canada’s Agri-Food But Our Own Policies Are Worse

It needs to be said that Ottawa’s parade of anti-energy policies, red tape on resource development, lack of investment in our Armed Forces and our soft-on-crime laws have left our country in an incredibly vulnerable and weakened state economically and politically. Sam Cooper

Many of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs are just a new tax on Canadians, that will have zero impact on the USA. It’s an opportunistic money grab by the Liberal Party. On products like dairy or poultry, you need import ‘quota’ or you have to pay the duty, which is often 150-300%

Jean Philippe Fournier shares a thread on the matter: Little anecdote about Canadian “internal trade barriers” from my time in Quebec’s ministry of Finance.

Remember this image folks, any time you hear one of these ‘Meat Muppets” touting “Team Canada”

Because the “Team in Ottawa” wants you to forget everything thats happened and wrap yourself in the flag they called racist during covid because those horrible truckers were waving it.

There will be accountability, too many things have no closure, here are a few reminders: In 2019, two senior Chinese PLA scientists were fired from the Winnipeg Lab for sending gain-of-function research to China. 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐔 - 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐏𝐄𝐆 𝐋𝐀𝐁 - 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐀 - 𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄

Not only has Justin Trudeau ignored CSIS warnings about possible espionage. His latest rigged inquiry just proved they are all ignoring our safety and reality. Canada has a regime, not governance. Where does that leave the average Canadian? Vulnerable to the highest crime rates ever experienced in this country by now the most desperate of individuals seeking to evade US Justice.

What can you do? Home defence? Concealed carry? Nope. Think again, our law says Canadians DO NOT have the right to home or self defence. Average Canadians are only allowed to own what are classed as ‘toys.’ Air operated toys, like pellet and BB guns are still legal, I found a little clip example of what is still legal. She showed hers so I show y’all one of my ‘toys’ lol.

Now for the ‘main course.’ A video and worksheet on recognizing Psyops and engineered reality. First we hear from Chase Hughes an expert on the matter and then we go through a helpful work sheet he created (download below)

Nci Worksheet 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful.

