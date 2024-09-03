SOS - STOP TRUDEAU’S SENATE!!!

***All hands on deck! Time Critical Information You Must Know***

You’ve all seen Trudeau stacking the Senate with radical activists this past few weeks and in spite of all of his crimes and controversy, still refusing to step down.

I’m 100% certain this is why.

It's going to take all of Canada to stop what's coming in the Senate and most don't even know it is happening.

I’ll be using the #StopOurSenate a lot in the next few weeks, it’s what we are going to need to do and Trudeau is not going to make that an easy task.

Follow "LawyerLisa" on Substack: Lawyerlisa.substack.com

Bill C-293, An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness:

https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bill/44-1/c-293

CHP Talks : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqYNgZmdhDk

This is where Lisa’s Story starts:

The links provided by the MP did not seem to be accessible, I will include them for your further research attempt:

https://uncommons.ca/2022/03/15/conspiracies-and-common-ground-with-michelle-rempel/

Nate regularly comments on current events on social media. Find him at facebook.com/beynate & twitter.com/beynate & instagram.com/beynate

Nate's Uncommons Podcast at www.uncommons.ca

#news #CanPoli #Canada #PandemicTreaty #Senate #Trudeau #StopTheSenate

Share Wayne's Substack

