The Help You've All Been Asking For: With Special Guest David Charalambous

If you needed help, this is the podcast you need to hear. His teachings have elevated my work exponentially, but don’t just take my word for it. Try a little bit of it on, the testimonials I’ve seen with my own eyes and the results, they are real To some folks perhaps…. the most important lessons they need to hear.

Share Wayne’s Substack

I’m honoured to host David, these kinds of opportunities to help people are what I love most about what I do. I hope you get plugged in to what he has for you because it will make communicating, even between all of us. immeasurable better. Imagine our potential, we will ALL become even more formidable and confident in our as yet untapped potential.

David's expertise includes Behavioural Science, NLP, EFT, General Semantics, System Theory, Process Mapping, Dynamics and Communication. He has built a unique communication model, bringing together models from numerous fields to form unique and simple to explain systems.

For more on Davids work go to: https://reachingpeople.net/

Reaching People Courses: https://reachingpeople.net/courses/

Email David: info@reachingpeople.net

#news #CanPoli #Canada #ReachingPeople #politics #Communication #WhatsUpCanada

On Friday: Ep 20: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Share Wayne’s Substack

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/