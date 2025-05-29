The Human Cost of The Great Deception

Canadians are seeing, and paying all of the costs without fully understanding the depths of the deception. There is the obvious deceptions like "the Government and the Crown serve us."

But there are deeper, darker, more costly deceptions long underway, we are going to peek into that darkness tonight.

Before we dig into the King/Carney “love in,” or the terrifying command from the ‘highness,’ or the nincompoops erasing history, or the unbelievably evil and horrifying concept, the theory to use Women for ‘brain dead surrogacy,’ the secret CIA brainwashing experiments in Canada, the years of brainwashing against Alberta, the question of “is Alberta being treated fairly, ORRRRR the Great Deception of Modern Society….

before all of that, I have a shout out, a congratulations, and a thank you to send to Tom Marazzo for sending me a copy of his new book. It’s not just a book, but a work book! I do love me a good tool so I can’t wait to dig into it!

The People's Emergency Plan: A Civilian Guide to Structured Emergency Planning

Share Wayne’s Substack

Just before show time I got an S.O.S. from mona Reimer, wife of Pastor Derek Reimer. This was how it read:

This is Mona Derek's wife and Im writing this message on behalf of my husband Derek Reimer. Derek wanted to let the story out and expose how Canadian judicial system has been lopsided. Derek is the Calgary Pastor been convicted criminal harassment with other Bogus criminal charges because of expressing objection against Drug queen story hour program in Calgary Libraries. He was convicted last Dec.23d for the harassment and was put into 1year home arrest and 2yrs probation. since he was convicted Derek is very careful following his convictions. > But now, He is currently incarcerated because of praying and worshipping outside the court house steps Calgary last May.2,2025. This is the same day of his own trial and he was allegedly breached his home arrest condition. > He was arrested last May 8th,2025. > Derek’s own Probation Officer set up an arrest during his own PO appointment. This Police Officer name Parmar Satinder a Senior Supervisor Probation Officer, which giving him hard time didn’t let Derek work for a couple weeks because of lots of documentation That Derek needs to provide before going to work. Derek’s previous PO has been helpful to him and allowed him to provide for our family, but for some reason he was transferred to Senior officer Parmar Satinder.This fight is been ongoing since year 2022, and our family has been exhausted financially and mentally, with this injustice ruling of Canada. The trial for alleged breach Thursday May 22nd (Participating a church service at the court house steps, same day of his Trial) Is still ongoing process. The agruments will still continue, the Judge gave lineancy to our party and wants to hear our Lawyer Andrew Mckenzie about how Derek is protected with charter Rights. However, Last Monday May 26th was supposed to be a meeting between our lawyer and the crown to find a date for another trial but the scheduling was dragged til Friday May 30, 2025. There is no date yet for the next trial and no timeline how long he will be behind the bars. He is hoping that media can help him to spread awareness about his story and injustice our family is experiencing now. Thank you.

They help through his ministry account: mission7@yahoo.com

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/