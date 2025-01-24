Tradesies, Wokies and Utopia

It's starting to look like a ride we may not want to be on.

The Globe's 2012 story on Mark Carney's Liberal ambitions. Back then as a central banker he heaped scorn on the idea when asked about entering politics. "Why don't I become a circus clown?" he told reporters. - Steven Chase

Oh look! It's Mark Carney's Brookfield buying up 3,800 single family homes. Brookfield is nearing a deal to buy 3,800 single-family rentals for about $950 million through an acquisition of startup Divvy Homes, according to a person familiar with the matter - Bloomberg Wealth

Mark Carney is promoted by Canada Snow Goose Media (雪雁传媒), which was “founded in Canada in 2019,” yet it maintains an official account with an IP address showing it is operating in Sichuan, China. The regime has found its next Manchurian candidate. - Andy Lee

BREAKING: Premier Doug Ford is planning to call a provincial election next Wednesday, which would send Ontarians to the polls on Feb. 27, a senior Conservative source has confirmed to CBC News.

Well... a shiny rock would be preferred by most Canadians than the 3 WEF Reich options the Liberals are pumping... Pro life, anti-globalist Michael Clark officially announced a Liberal Leadership bid. Interesting don’t you think?

George Orwell predicted a future where the ‘truth’ is dictated by the state. How close are we to this reality? The Power Of The Trudeau State Is Overbearing - The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

Are toys racist? DEI Must DIE | 5 Minute Videos | PragerU PragerU

How Critical Theory Came to the United States - New Discourses You remember what else came out of the Frankfurt Education System too right? The very best Nazi’s.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) reaffirmed their policy that prohibits the Pride flag from being flown at schools.

Milei did it again. He went to the WEF to basically ask them who the pedophiles are that they protect.

“But it’s the Western students themselves who will destabilize their own countries.” Hezbollah official admits to “investing” in the Western students protesting for Palestine. You awake to what is happening yet?

Did anyone just believe woke died and would go quietly into the night?? Of course it did not, evil never does, it just rebrands under another wrapper of word salad. NSA whistleblower alerts NSA is attempting to hide their DEI program by renaming it the Equal Employment Opportunity and Accessibility group.

Like I said, evil never stops, Canada is sick. Trans, HIV-positive male "breastfeeds" infant with help of Canadian medical clinics - The Post Millennial

Billboard Chris: “The World Economic Forum just spent 2 minutes talking about my presence on the promenade, and even featured my Dad sign on their big screen! They’re talking about the backlash to LGBTQ. What they need to understand is it’s really backlash to TQ, and it has only just begun.”

Trumps rhetoric is starting to make folks ask, who’s fact checking him? Trump: "We're gonna be demanding respect from other nations. Canada,

This needs repeating, over and over until everyone gets it, particularly Pierre Poilievre.

This is why Canada is fractured, he denies the truth and allows the world to shit on those who do as Conspiracy Theorists. If he didn't read it, why did he sign it? If he didn't read it how is he qualified to do anything? If he lied, and knows what he did, he can't be trusted, period. Pierre Poilievre is asked if he denounces the UN's Sustainable Development Agenda/SDG's: "I haven't read it, so I don't know what it is".

Communism in the highest offices We know that congressmen are working with the Cubans, even the North Koreans, with the Russians, with the Chinese

“From chains to change!" When James Okeefe is asked what he should investigate next, I have some suggestions… Every vaccine manufacturer has a pardon in the form of immunity from liability. What is in your child’s arm? Time to start asking THAT question. Andrew Schulz Panics Over Fauci's Pardon

Or maybe this? Unclassified DARPA documents confirm the shocking truth: SARS-CoV-2 was created by EcoHealth Alliance at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, coordinated by Peter Daszak and designed to be deliberately virulent and humanized. BREAKING: DARPA DOCUMENTS EXPOSE COVID-19 ORIGINS - Jim Ferguson The world deserves answers. What’s your take on this explosive revelation?

I called it minutes after it was issued! The Fauci pardon is a blessing in disguise according to Dr David Martin. It doesn’t stop impeachment by the Senate. It doesn’t cover the crime of the Ralph Baric gain of function program which began in 2013. The likes of Bill Gates, Jeremy Farrar et al should be shaking in their boots because now we have ‘an admission of guilt from the senior board member of this global terror campaign’ BOOM!

But it gets even better, or an awful lot worse if you’re Dr Anthony Fauci. You couldn’t have had this one on your bingo card. BREAKING! Putin says he will end the war in Ukraine IF we give them extradition powers to take Dr. Anthony Fauci to prosecute for Crimes Against Humanity! Imagine, this one move could single handedly end the war! Liberals should love this!

Meanwhile in Canada, I wanted to Read Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement on the Day of Unity of Ukraine. But the link didn’t work. Imagine that.

Bill Gates was incredibly measured when speaking at the WEF: In order to reach Net Zero, aggressive carbon taxes must be imposed on first world countries, in order to create an artificial demand for "clean products", so that lower income countries can benefit from lower costs.

I wonder if he’s getting nervous, or is there a protection deal with Trump? There is obviously an AI deal with Trump, one we should all be questioning. Seriously, there assuredly can’t be any sketchy shit going on here… Microsoft CEO was just asked about @elonmusk saying Project Stargate doesn't have the money to invest That story about a Data Storage AI Infrastructure gig yesterday has Microsoft putting up $80 billion of the first $100 Billion. So when you see Larry Ellison act like he's the financier, he's just the media mouthpiece. Microsoft is going to own it.

Who wants their cancer treatment coming from Microsoft?????????

Greg Ericson brings up a serious concern. Very valid based on everything we’ve seen so far tonight. To date, no world leader has uttered a word about the global fascism that took place in 2020. Not one. To date, all of the mainstream media has not mentioned the global fascism that took place in 2020. This is what we're being distracted from. SOS

Just before we get into the the most chilling segment, let’s revisit who Larry Ellison is. It helps set the frame for what comes next. He’s a must in your updated “Ghouls & Goblins list.” If he isn’t there yet, he will be after our final two clips.

“Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that is going on” Back in September 2024 during an Oracle Q&A, Larry Ellison spoke about how AI and cameras will be surveilling our EVERY MOVE, recording at ALL TIMES.

Think about that, and everything else we covered tonight while you watch Utopia, A story of a man who lives where citizens police each other with phones. You won’t be able to keep your blood from chilling every time you re watch this 15 minute flick as you glean more and more out of it every time you watch it. Absolutely brilliant as a warning to what awaits us if we don’t find a way to stop men like Larry Ellison, Bill Gates and these inhumane ultra-national super corps. UTOPIA | Omeleto Film by Kosta Nikas

We can’t fight them if we keep fighting ourselves.

