Wilderness Testing

This was not the usual news coverage kind of show you might expect, however… the watch party portion (if you didn’t see it live) was featured due to it being one of the most critical interviews I’ve ever participated in. I wanted everyone to hear this one.

This ‘watch party’ interview is truly, absolutely, definitely the number 1 “Must Watch’ every Canadian needs to see to truly understand how ‘fubarred’ we are, for how long it’s been that way, and who all is involved. Everything I thought I knew about Canada was a lie…

It’s truly going to be reality shattering for many. It’s not being hyperbolic stating this interview is too shattering for a majority of Canadians to process, conversely it is also fuel for some to justify revolution among those who do understand.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Along side of that it was a multi-purpose test stream, a) to give everyone an update that yes… I am not expired or incarcerated or in danger in any way and b) to make sure I would be able to produce the Freedom Train International Special Report on Saturday.

The good news is, it all worked out and you should check out the Special Report too!

Watch The Special Report

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/