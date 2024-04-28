A couple of big stories I almost missed, and a couple you deserve to celebrate!

you should be proud to be among the most important people in the country today. I'll explain
Wayne
Apr 28, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

It was a bit like "proud daddy mode" for this show, no that doesn't mean I'm having a baby! First we'll cover some news you likely can't/won't get elsewhere, then we're going to take a few minutes to restore a bit of your faith in humanity, (and strength) while I explain why... you should be proud to be among the most important people in the country today.

Why are you (the person reading or watching this) the most important person in Canada? When you support this program, you are that person to someone. You can't know any better than I who our information will reach, who's lives will get impacted, who's lives may get saved, who's lives or circumstances can change or be changed. What you've achieved by helping me keep What’s Up Canada going in spite of all attempts to have it silenced makes you that person to someone.

Happy 5th Anniversary! We have achieved much my friends!

How do you tell WUC from so many of the rest? (Hint: it’s also why I don’t make $ from views and I’m always censored)

News not noise or mass volume of meaningless post notifications,

If everyone else is doing it, I’m probably not.

If everyone else is covering it, I’m probably not.

If no one else is covering it, I probably am.

If they are all having the same guest cycle through, they were probably on WUC first.

Never clickbait

Never behind a paywall

Never crowdsourcing for my Lawyers or lifestyle

I promote others based on their value and alignment with community & those who serve from the same place of service to community, like the visionary coalition on LGM.news. There has never been a cost to a creator or user.

I’ve got a couple of great partners now, because they are about serving you, not paying me commissions. That said, if you want commissions they can do that too!

Show Sources:

System of Inverted Law - Lani Rouillard

Inverted System Of Law In Canada
Staceys Happy Place vs AHS: April 24th 2024 oral argument:

April 24, 2024 Oral Arguments
All donations will go to support the Alberta Coutts boys: Give Send Go - Save Staceys Happy Place

Video-Links:

(X) Mocha on Twitter: Lawyer Lani Rouillard and Staceys Happy Place

YouTube: Mister Sunshine

YouTube: Street Politics

Articles referenced:

Bloomberg: Trudeau Creates Fund for NonProfits to Buy Apartments

Gazette: PQ leader's referendum pledge most radical ever seen, Duhaime says

CTV: NDP MPs Charlie Angus, Carol Hughes, Rachel Blaney opt against seeking re-election

CTV: P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents

Forbes: Chemicals Found In Popular Household Products Potentially Linked To Autism, Multiple Sclerosis, Study Suggests

Next week:

About Wayne:

Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Stay strong my fellow hostages!

