Share post
Former Lawyer Resigns Questioning Fraudulent Narrative in Letter to Quebec Bar

Louis just resigned with a narrative shattering public statement against the Quebec Bar Association
Wayne
May 14, 2024
I hear it often, where are the ethical lawyers? They have to resign if they want to remain ethical. I'm proud to introduce you to one who has some real guts. Meet Louis Oliver Fontaine. Louis just resigned with a narrative shattering public statement against the Quebec Bar Association. We will get to personally hear his testimony on Monday.

I know you are all thirsty for credible people who are courageous, able to critically address those occupying the seats of power and justice, to dare to speak the words you know to be true against the corruption and fraud plaguing our justice systems.

This will be an amazing testimony, this will be one the MSM and politicians alike will avoid at all costs.

Louis’s open letter to the Quebec bar Association: https://www.globalresearch.ca/open-letter-quebec-bar/5856558

