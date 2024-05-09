Playback speed
Share post
Force Multiplier Event: Whistle Blower: David Skrypichayko

Money Laundering, RCMP Corruption, Law Society AB Obstruction of Justice, Witness Intimidation, MORTGAGE FRAUD RINGS (docs Incl)
Wayne
and
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
May 09, 2024
- 1 Whistle Blower: David Skyrypichayko
- 4 Podcaster/ Journalist Panel
= A "Force Multiplier Event"

Whistle Blower:

David Skyrypichayko: https://twitter.com/davidskryp
Investment Banker, Int'l Tax Lawyer, Expert Witness (complex fraud),
Risk Assessment Consultant, Philanthropist & Author, OSMTH

Panel:
Sheldon Yakiwchuk - https://t.co/pyX2qib8XJ
Drew Weatherhead - https://twitter.com/WeatherheadDrew
Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker - https://twitter.com/Martyupnorth_2

We all get the same testimony at the same time, we stream it at the same time, and we get all of our questions and concerns out on the table in the public eye while gauging public opinions, input and questions to the panel.

This kind of event makes the truth impossible to bury and impossible to censor for the Stazi. They can't silence us all.

Tune in, bring a friend, let's bust the bubbles of corruption together.

Statement of Claims:

Stay mighty my fellow Hostages!

About us:
Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in a more necessary way: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC -OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

