Wayne’s Substack

Wayne’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

A Final Warning: Part 2 with James Roguski - A Letter To World Leaders

"Doing nothing is no longer an option"
Wayne's avatar
Wayne
Jul 09, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

As reported here last night and for years, things are absolutely getting worse, and faster. This is a desperate call to action for another time sensitive predicament we are in yet again, the WHO is just 10 days away from advancing their “control” agenda.

We dedicated an entire Freedom Train Special Report to the matter with expert voices speaking at great length just a few weeks ago.

The Truth About the WHO

Besides the fact that Canada's government is ‘on holidays, Canada is likely pooched in this policy as our ‘syndicate representatives’ aka politicians will all be on board regardless. All Westminster governments and parties serve the owner/donor class, big corporations, big banks, Military Industrial Complex and Globalist institutions of which the WHO is one. All Westminster parties want us dead, replaced or if you are lucky, as slaves.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Regardless, it’s still my responsibility to do whatever I can. Tonight we hear from James directly about his 'Letter to the worlds leaders' on the status of the WHO's world domination attempt via diabolical "Plandemic Treaties." The second of final warnings this week, hopefully the last.

Open Letter to World Leaders

REJECT THE 2024 IHR AMENDMENTS

Follow James Roguski on Substack:

James Roguski
Open Letter to World Leaders
TO ALL READERS…
Read more
4 days ago · 259 likes · 55 comments · James Roguski

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti

Discussion about this video

© 2025 What's Up Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture