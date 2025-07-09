A Final Warning: Part 2 with James Roguski - A Letter To World Leaders

As reported here last night and for years, things are absolutely getting worse, and faster. This is a desperate call to action for another time sensitive predicament we are in yet again, the WHO is just 10 days away from advancing their “control” agenda.
We dedicated an entire Freedom Train Special Report to the matter with expert voices speaking at great length just a few weeks ago.
Besides the fact that Canada's government is ‘on holidays, Canada is likely pooched in this policy as our ‘syndicate representatives’ aka politicians will all be on board regardless. All Westminster governments and parties serve the owner/donor class, big corporations, big banks, Military Industrial Complex and Globalist institutions of which the WHO is one. All Westminster parties want us dead, replaced or if you are lucky, as slaves.
Regardless, it’s still my responsibility to do whatever I can. Tonight we hear from James directly about his 'Letter to the worlds leaders' on the status of the WHO's world domination attempt via diabolical "Plandemic Treaties." The second of final warnings this week, hopefully the last.
Follow James Roguski on Substack:
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify:
Share this post