A Final Warning: Part 1

An unbelievably vindicating, affirming, frank, honest, accurate call to action for all of humanity. As reported here for years, things are getting worse, fast.

All Westminster governments and parties serve the owner/donor class, big corporations, big banks, Military Industrial Complex and Globalist institutions of which the WHO is one. All Westminster parties want us dead, replaced or if you are lucky, as slaves.

Tonight we share Dr Mike Yeadon’s FINAL WARNING. Before we do…

a few interesting things to be aware of. The global censorship cartel is here. Not unlike Canada’s impending Bill C-63, on December 10th, all Australians must obey the dictates of eSafety Karen and upload your government approved Digital ID, otherwise you’ll be locked out of your favourite social media account.

“The judge, jury, and executioner of truth are now transnational regulatory regimes with no accountability, armed with vague definitions, and political agendas But the truth is, this is not a war on disinformation—it’s a war on dissent” - Blendr News

Now to tonights mani course, we share FINAL WARNING: Dr Mike Yeadon Interview by Oracle Films: https://rumble.com/v6vo48r-final-warning-dr-mike-yeadon-interview-4k-oracle-films.html

To those who chose to ignore these events and flippantly dismiss or say “let’s just fight” or “call me when the shooting starts”… I have 2 clips, 30 seconds each that should remove all doubt as to how dumb a statement like that sounds to me…

Drones pretty right? Drones cool right? Drones safe right? When they’re on a leash, yes. What if they aren’t on a leash? People in general have zero clues about what we’re up against, especially with a Government who holds the patent on violence, and an appetite for ‘bad intentions.’

EXTREME GRAPHIC WARNING!

I hate to be shocking but we seem to need a slap of reality and I’m running out of ideas on how to wake people up before the culling begins. A reality check and confidence are in tall order. Leila Hormozi says Give me 15 Minutes and I'll Make you Dangerously Confident

Courage inspires courage, so does confidence. I hope to see more soon but in the meantime, tune in tomorrow for: “Final Warning” Part 2 with James Roguski - A Letter To World Leaders

