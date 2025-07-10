Can’t even make this sh*t up!

I say that in jest of course because how can you take a country seriously that has the gall to say: Canadian Values are now Extremist!

In the eyes of the RCMP you may now be a “threat to become radicalized if you harbour Traditional values…”

No, I did not just make that up. In light of some of the other stories I'll cover tonight, you will be guaranteed to fall into the category of dissenting views so guess what? You will be an extremist too!

And no… you cant even make this shit up anymore.

But first, a great song before we head into the swamp.

Starting with Blndr News, The WEF, climate crusaders, and DEI activists are anti-human. While Six major medical groups—including the American Academy of Pediatrics—just SUED HHS for illegal conduct on vaccine approval.

Meanwhile in Canada, The Carney Liberals just handed Pfizer & Moderna new vaccine contracts — no scrutiny, no debate, and no dollar amount disclosed. They love scamming money and then sealing inquiries. A Federal judge has ordered the ArriveCan report to be sealed.

God complexes seem to be rampant. RAINMAKER CEO ASKED IF HE’S “PLAYING GOD” WITH THE WEATHER - HIS ANSWER? “YES. BECAUSE GOD SAID SO.”

At least, at Last: John Brennan and James Comey Under Criminal Investigation for Russiagate… and almost right on cue, the radical left is declaring war on Trump. "If you stop letting us run America, we'll start a color revolution and overthrow your democratically elected government."

In case you aren’t sure what a “color revolution is, this meme simplifies it.

Almost 100% if Canadian cities are now a diversity sink hole, meaning traditional Canadians are now an extreme minority in every major city in Canada. So what does that look like one might ask.

Like this:

While the RCMP claim traditional values could be a sign of extremist behaviour, Police threaten to arrest journalist @ThevoiceAlexa for filming the mob "praying" in front of Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal.

It’s starting to seem like this the only acceptable response, or else?

Why? One could argues because they are all in on it, from Starmer to Carney and Trudeau. I’ve asked this a hundred times and only @NickJFreitas asks the most important and intellectually brilliant question that far too few ever ask. HOW DID THEY KNOW?????

Hamas knew what our response would be, yet they knew with almost 100% confidence that the left in the west would invert the truth and narrative, flood the media with lies and propaganda with full complicity of the media. They knew that protests would erupt within minutes of them launching their attacks on Oct 7.

They knew leftists would completely come to their support. Since then we have experience a protected conquest of Canada under Hamas protests in every major city as we saw earlier.

While politicians ramble about irrelevant things, The MADNESS of Canada - Good ideas buried, bad ideas magnified carries on like clockwork.

It shows in the gaslighting propaganda still being pumped: Most Canadians view U.S. as top threat: Poll.

This is the crap the “elbows up” crowd drinks like ‘flavoraide’ and keeps us distracted while President Trump arguably may have been having the most effective weeks of his term. Trump scored 4 BIG wins last week that the deep state won't like.

The best line I’ve read all week was “Good people break bad laws.” I have to go check out his site at goodpeoplebreakbadlaws.com

These matters have a direct implication on Canada. We all know that where big brother goes, Canada invariably follows… reluctantly or not.

The greatest indication of our captured nation reared its ugly head this week as the RCMP declares that “Traditional Values” are signs of extremism and those who express their growing concerns as becoming ‘radicalized. No, you couldn’t make this up in a million yers, except maybe from Trudeaus infamous ‘small fringe minority’ speech.

This is a far more disconcerting example of our departure from North American value systems than even the '“Orange man bad” propaganda and the control measures escalate while Canadians do their best Ostrich impersonations.

Multiple times I was accused of fake news for the next story, even though I’ve had my own real life experience with this and the testimony of others who are also being accosted for their $1,000 purchases. Canada is slowly becoming a communist state, under the disguise of trying to stop fraud.

Reality check, just because some other ‘talking head’ claims it’s fake, doesn’t mean it’s fake. It could mean he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. I know what I personally experienced and I tend to believe the testimonies I receive over the claim it’s fake. You are in essence calling me a liar for my own lived experience.

Instead… perhaps they should or could be asking real questions. Like why are immigrants walking 5,000 miles just to tell us their country is better? Or maybe they could be paying attention to the word manipulation against the Alberta Independence Movement - IGNORE THIS AT YOUR PERIL!!!!

Maybe it’s time for men to start learning these 5 HABITS TO BECOME A DANGEROUS MAN. A Powerful Motivational Speech that resonated straight to my core. I accepted a long time ago that our oppressors saw me as a dangerous man, I would fall into the new class of radical extremist by the new RCMP standards, as expected.

The only thing I do know for sure is I have no fear of mortal men

Thank you for being here!

