Canada, Drugs, and Terrorism

In this war, no holds are barred.

Solving Cartels are not a simple fix. Canada has been an ‘easy mark’ for them… with assistance of course. That assistance can be credited to both corporate and political actors, here and abroad. It only takes a 35 second Shawn Ryan clip to understand the Cartels message to Delta Force operators.

What do Cartels have in common with Terrorists? Global financiers and banking. It’s a reliable model when governments, agencies or politicians get involved. Sometimes that getting involved is”NOT” getting involved. We’ve seen this before, from the Opium wars to Iran/Contra, it’s not new. From the east to the west it’s always about the money, it’s How Terrorists Fund Their Wars: The Hidden Side of Global Finance

The Vancouver Drug Empire is no different. Police are left to deal with impossible situations, catch and release is the norm. The provincial governments approach is to decriminalize and supply, death is the only end of this cycle for most involved. It’s an inevitable and inescapable doom loop.

Corporations doing harm up to and including horrid death is all about the money, period. Case in point tonight is Dupont.

I first learned about this a few years ago. It was my primary motivation for teaming up with SwitchWithWayne.com

How many people know How the DuPont Corporation Poisoned 99% of the World? It’s in your blood. Your children’s blood. It’s in the water, the soil, and the rain. And it’s not going away—ever.

When they get caught, they payout the lawsuit and carry on because that is a drop in the bucket of their profit margins. They factor it in and move on to other diabolical creative ways. These days they dispose of their toxic waste by dispensing micro-doses of it in your day to day products and sell it cheap in the big box stores, the only places people can afford to shop these days.

