Are Canadians Still Safe Under Trudeau?

it's time to say some tough things. If I don't, few will.

I will start with this statement:

“Support the country you live in, or go live in the country you support.” - Wayne Peters

Canadians need to make hard decisions on what kind of country they live in, and then stand fast for it.

Sources, resources and links:

mistersunshinebaby @mrsunshinebaby HOLY SH*T!!!! PROROGATION ON THE TABLE FOR JUSTIN TRUDEAU.

mistersunshinebaby @mrsunshinebaby This week could be a perfect storm in Canada.

Trudeau Has Ruined Our Society And Economy With Bad Immigration Policy

Cory Morgan @CoryBMorgan As I walked past the pro-Hamas hate fest in downtown Calgary,

Anthony Housefather @AHousefather The message here is not for a ceasefire.

Brian Lilley @brianlilley Is this the new rule? Or is this only the rule for this cause?

dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ @DahliaKurtz Toronto has become an utter heII hole.

Brian Lilley @brianlilley Wow! There are a lot of terrorist supporters emailing me to tell me they are upset at being called terrorist supporters.

Matt Baker @slave_2_liberty Do you feel enriched yet?

Kat Kanada @KatKanada_TM The cultural enricher that brutally smacked an infant has been captured

Nya Pfannerstill @NyaPfanner The Govt is meeting to discuss why having treasonous MP’s is acceptable Oops, no, its to discuss why making meme’s is unacceptable

Sheila Gunn Reid @SheilaGunnReid OH MY GOD: Listen to this testimony from Kris Liivam, of Arctic Fire Safety:

Tom Marazzo @TomMarazzo Sick, just sick.

Tom Marazzo @TomMarazzo Israel-Palestine / Russia-Ukraine. Not Canada’s problem or responsibility to solve.

Bloc Leader SHOCKS Canada With North West Cavalryman - Unexpected Statement!

