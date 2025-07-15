Blackrock? What About Them

Very few know much about it, except it's Mark Carneys. There are many others, every country has at least one, it’s who is reengineering their countries.

What I want folks to think about out of this show, and to realize tonight is Brookfield is simply a BlackRock light.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tonight we're going to listen to Julian Dorey and Ian Carroll discuss BlackRock’s Hidden Strategy to Control the Future so you can apply it to the nation you live in, Canada or otherwise.

My final segment was a little more of the muddle in my brain, some inflection and some personal expression.

I feel like I’m coming to a crossroads.

I’m feeling like it might be time to give up, rebrand, or reinvent the What’s Up Canada platform.

I’ve willingly and proudly given up every semblance of normal life building for 6 years now. I’ve never felt more fulfilled than at times serving good honest people here in Canada, and those abroad who have come to be a part of this community. It’s been the best work of my life, I’m grateful for the privilege. I’ve been completely committed to this platform and the people it serves 7 days a week for 6 years… for an average of 46 viewers on facebook any given nights live stream on Facebook … with 38,000 subscribers. Rumble and X are barely better with 500 tuning in live nightly out of 20K subscribers. I’m permanently banned from YouTube because I won’t “self censor” the truth as I see, understand, or express myself.

That tells me a few things, either no one is interested anymore or Facebook won’t allow any reach at all. If the 40-50 who do tune in daily are the only ones interested, it’s time to move on. If Facebook isn’t allowing it, it’s time to move on. See the conundrum? No way can that qualify as a sustainable or successful platform.

Personally, I’m not sure Canada can be saved anymore. Not because it isn’t possible, but because there seems to be little to no interest in it. There are too few adults capable of honest dialogue or solution based community, it’s been replaced by triggered emotional responses, rage and hate recruiting, egos, personal agenda. And we can’t forget profits in the “Wild Wild West” of pseudo truth tellers, controlled oppositions and content creators with zero substance, copy cats, thieves… click bait or regurgitated MSM news.

There are too few doing actual thought provoking work and those who are… are drowned out by mealy mouthed click farmers and “Community Standards Approved” aka controlled. I’m not knocking anyone trying to do something more than nothing but I wonder every day who is just contributing to the noise and who is delivering genuine, authentic, helpful, thought out, useful information to a society starving for answers to anything, to everything.

Freedom means they can do what they do as content creators, but that’s isn’t all I’m up against. It’s the gatekeepers and algorithms, whether it’s “big brother,” Silicon Valley or Ottawa matters little.

That doesn’t mean I will quit working, I will find work I always have… but what comes next I don’t know yet.

For now, the shows will continue while I take a hard look at things, including myself.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti