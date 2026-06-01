Blindsiding Humanity,

I don’t LIKE going this deep into the dark, but someone has to. It’s not AI itself that will get you, it’s the residual or ripple effects of what happens after it is fully released, or unleashed... or as the biggest brains say ‘escapes’ human control.

As a species, we are expendable. Humans will call the things that come next calamities, the controllers will call it necessary, or culling, or asset management for the ‘greater goods’ ( you know who’s greater good they are concerned with and it’s absolutely not ours is it.

I didn’t intentionally deviate from the planned content for tonight, it was one of those things where while I was putting it all together moments of realization that ‘ohhh crap... this will be way to big for a Thursday show things,’ so... The “ready or Not” show was to be set on the premise of are you ready for whatever comes. Since we can’t quite get there tonight we will cover more of the ‘Whatever’s Coming” stuff before we get into the “What to do” stuff in depth starting fresh next week.

Best be buckled up for this one!

consciousmb - Nobody talks about the curse of awareness.

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The Rogues - Nestle is Even More Evil Than You Think

Nestle is just one of the corporations that have you trapped in their “kill box.” The centre block of every box store you enter is where the poisons live, that is the kill box you need to escape.

Escape The Poison Grid!

The show only got darker from there…

Matt Cart 2.0 - The West Is Collapsing... Time To Admit It

Carl Vernon - You WON’T hear about this

Video Advice - They Already Told Us What’s Coming… It Was Written in 1997

Epoch Philosophy - Peter Thiel and Praxis: The Billionaire Plan to Create the Fourth Reich

Enlightened PodClips - Why Sam Altman & Elon Musk Are Lying About AI | Scott Galloway

Neural Nutshell - AI Whistleblower URGENT Warning: You're Not Ready For What's Coming in 2027

Neural Nutshell - AI Whistleblower WARNS: You Have NO Idea About The AI Wave That Is Coming

Shawn Ryan Clips - Tulsi Gabbard: "They Want to Be God"

Deep Dives - EDWARD SNOWDEN: His Chilling Prediction Is Unfolding in Real Time — AND THE WEST IS NEXT

Mario Zelaya - Liberals want Surveillance on Canadians. Seriously.

Andrew Bridgen - Who is behind Digital ID? It’s all the usual suspects and they are not your friends. Excellent guide!

Dark5 - 5 End of the World Tapes You Were Never Supposed to See

Corbett Report - The AI Uprising Has Begun...

Data Centre Map - Get The Truth About data centres

Open Grid Works

Economy Media - Why Tech Companies Are Quietly Cancelling AI Data Centres

The Canadian Press - Ottawa, Telus announce large-scale AI data centre project in B.C.

Global News - Ford showers praise on Carney for bid to bring NATO-aligned international bank to Canada

mandatoryfunday - Canada wants to make an international super bank

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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