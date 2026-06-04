Ready or Not

How ready are you for whatever comes next? We won’t be covering Zombies or the apocalypse. We won’t be covering Carney’s ‘chaos or France burning down or scamdemics or anything except the fact that we need to be ready for whatever they throw at us next.

We know it will be diabolical, sinister and we have to be ready for any level of insanity.

It’s no secret, the world is insane. That’s not going to stop, we cant control the game, we can only prepare and respond with independence.

So as I said, we will spend most of this week going over some of the things we can do, things we all can do.I think we can determine what comes next.

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This first clip could be described as an over arching mission statement…

Buckle up, as always, it’s going to get spicy!!!

The Government’s Worst Nightmare:

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Canada Uncensored: How to Become the Government’s Worst Nightmare.

The government’s worst nightmare, citizens who need them less:

Epic Economist - 17 Preppers Warn Something Huge Is Coming To America And They Are Getting Ready

Two Prepping Paths, One Collapse:

Barter it - Find your peeps. Barter your stuff and skills. Support like-minded businesses.

Plan and Prepared - Decided to Bug In? Do These 5 Things First

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Lost American Skills and The Working Garden - 12 Depression Era Hacks the Government Wants Forgotten

Medical preparedness, prescriptions, storage, and essentials:

Prepper Base - Prepping for Beginners: The Complete Starting Guide (START HERE)

Future Proof Survival - 13 Items Army Combat Medics Stockpile at Home - They've Seen What Civilians Are Missing

13 items combat medics keep at home — life-saving gear:

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Alpha Survival Protocol - 9 Cheap Pharmacy Items Smart Seniors Stockpile Before Stores Run Empty

Rogue Preparedness - 10 Budget Prepper Items That Make the Biggest Difference

Rogue Preparedness - 5 Everyday Prepper Items You're About to Regret Not Buying

City Prepping - How To Easily Build a 21 Day Emergency Food Supply

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A Homestead Journey - Grocery Stores Thought Nobody Would Catch On to This

Inside the kill box, what supermarkets hide:

A Homestead Journey - More Proof That They Changed Something in Our Food...

Everyday motivation - Why Staying Silent Enables Injustice

Speak Plainly, Build Trust:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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