Canada the Conspiracy Project

That's how we get dismissed as dangerous, as 'conspiracy theorists' and worse. RCMP are compromised, politicians are compromised, the courts are compromised, the health system is compromised, education is compromised, and none of it is theory.

It's even more insidious when you understand that any mis or ill informed society ensures the collapse of democracy. The transition from a free press to a State media mercenary machine guaranteed it.

And woke isn't dead yet, but Davos might be! All we have is wait and see...

Sources, resources and links used in this episode:

A little reminder, Never forget - Kris Eriksen

Someone pegged the lot of them, and it’s hilarious! Grey Poupon

A little good news, the Liberals are still jumping ship. This time it’s Harjit Sajjan

"We're at the lowest point in modern history because of this government” - Jason James Sam Cooper shares some hard truths about the damage Justin Trudeau and his Liberals have done to Canada, and what Mark Carney aims to continue.

Mark Carney: "We have an enormous opportunity to bring climate change into the heart of every financial decision." Blender News "We can deliver the net zero world that you demanded." Did you demand a net zero world? Elites are gaslighting you into thinking tyranny is your idea.

Franco Terrazzano - Trudeau's capital gains tax hike will blow a $90 billion hole in our economy. The tax hike will slash 400,000 jobs. The capital gains tax hike punishes people saving for their retirement, entrepreneurs and workers.

Just a couple of quick FYI’s, Omar Khadr got his $10.5 million bucks this week and the money is still missing Katherine... Maybe someone should look into it… govt.exe is corrupt

The waves of illegal humans coming our way should be seriously disturbing, a couple of points in this post worth noting, The Liberal government have already built tent cities for them near Toronto, Montreal

I got emotional playing this, I carry the same weight of despair It happened again. An Afghan migrant just stabbed a 2 y/o child and a 41 y/o man to death in Aschaffenburg, Germany. - Eva Vlaardingerbroek “I got emotional filming this, because nothing ever changes in Europe and I don’t know what to say anymore. How much longer are we going to sit by and watch our kids get killed?

From Holly Doan at Blacklocks: REPORT: Publicly funded Court Challenges program paid intervenors to take government’s side in 2021 Supreme Court of Canada challenge of carbon tax, records show.

More on Supreme Court corruption from the Western Standard: Federal program paid advocates to support carbon tax in Supreme Court case

But the problem goes deeper. Foreign funding, manufacturing a Climate Crisis

“Things you should know: the RCMP maintained a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese government’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS), which was in effect until 2021. The “partnership” resulted in MPS officials stonewalling us while precursor chemicals flooded our country.”

Warning for Albertans and Canadians: My Upgraded Concerns About the Khalistani Movement. - Jason Lavigne Staged RCMP Photo Jasveer confirmed that an RCMP recruitment photo featuring Khalistani supporters and flags was staged—further raising questions about how the movement promotes itself in Canada and the involvement within the RCMP.

Project Transparency - Canada gave >$3.6B in scholarships and research grants to individuals and academic institutions last year.

Strict Equity, Diversity and Inclusion mandates are imposed on all funding decisions with consequences for academic institutions that don't comply. SSHRC has awarded an average of $72M annually to researchers working on EDI issues. Some of the research funded with your tax dollars in 2024: - $420K: Mobilizing for a Research Revolution to Ensure LGBTIQ Inclusion in Asia - $350K: Canada 150 Research Chair in Gender and African Politics - $290K: Intersectional Community Communications as Critical EDI Work - $290K: Discrimination, ableism and racism hurt but inclusion can heal - $290K: "So what do we do now?": Moving intersectionality from academic theory to recreation-based praxis - $290K: Queering Leadership, Indigenizing Governance: Building Intersectional Pathways for Two Spirit, Trans, and Queer Communities to Lead Social and Institutional Change

Pierre is running out of time to do the right things.

When Pierre said" I stand with all parents," after signing bill C-4 .. the removal of parental rights… - PaulaLaffin

Camus @newstart_2024 - Trudeau promises "dollar-for-dollar" response if Trump tariffs Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he is in favour of imposing "matching" retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump hits Canada with sweeping 25 per cent tariffs as early as next week.

How’s that going so far? Let’s see

Here are 5 Trump executive orders that could affect Canada - National Post Some of these are already affecting Canada, with plenty more effects coming like…

Amazon Exits Quebec Operations. Amazon has announced the closure of all seven of its warehouses in Quebec, impacting approximately 1,700 regular employees and then…

Stellantis, the owner of the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge auto brands, has announced that it is moving 1,500 jobs from Canada back to Illinois to manufacture new Dodge Durangos. Post by Charlie Kirk

I agree with Brian Lilley here when he notes: “Trump goes off on fentanyl coming in from Canada, says it is bigger than we’ve been told. Promises tariffs coming over this.”

I too think the tariffs are coming regardless.

One could easily think Trump is going Blitzkrieg, I think he absolutely is. I also think he was both restrained and justified in the case of the Babylonian (ahem) Bishop.

He’s already waging on climate change hoax: "One of the most urgent tasks... is to decisively defeat the climate hysteria hoax." "The radical left's fearmongering about climate and our future is... destroying America's economy, weakening our society, and eviscerating our middle class. It's really hurting us." "We have to defeat the climate hoaxsters once and for all." - Wide Awake Media

For the most part so far I would speculate we all agree and cheer Trumps declarations this week. That is until we get to this part. Now we have a problem. It’s terrifying. WTF Donald??? Stargate Project: AI and mRNA Vaccine Innovations???? President Trump has announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure project named 'The Stargate Project,' backed by tech leaders including Oracle’s Larry Ellison, SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Could anyone who survived unscathed by the past 4 years be more terrified by this announcement??? David Nino Rodriguez took the words right out of my mouth here: So let me get this straight.. They gave you a vaccine that has been proven to cause cancer, now they want to give you another vaccine to cure cancer? Nice try Satan.

But don’t wonder why Elon is giddy with joy. Elon Musk loves mRNA. He even uses Tesla to build RNA microfactories. Polly St George

This all smells like Swamp to me, the one ask I had of Trump was ‘clean up the swamp… he seems to be failing epically in my book. What ‘drain the swamp’ means to Bobby Kennedy Jr.

I’m 100% in Ian Carrol’s camp on this one… All of MAGA and MAHA should oppose this project to their last breath.

We are the media now. Get loud. It’s one thing to fund AI innovation- it’s a different thing to give a golden ticket to a CIA stooge and a sociopathic murderer. To give them oversight over what could quite possibly be the invention of AGI paired with a digital mass surveillance state. Hell no.

So who is this Larry Ellison? Back in September 2024 during an Oracle Q&A he spoke about how AI and cameras will be surveilling our EVERY MOVE, recording at ALL TIMES. Listen: Noor Bin Ladin

BREAKING: Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that Congress will investigate Joe Biden’s pardons of his family members. - Benny Johnson. I think this was more in line with what humanity at large was hoping for.

And now for some good news, the next few clips highlight the Davos Cult is in trouble… WEF 2025: Davos Sees Thinner Crowds Amid Skepticism

So we really have the WHO and the CCP and Tedros wetted at the hip." - Dr David Malone - Camus.

My question is, why do they always omit Canada’s “Wuhan Connection?” Theresa Tam, who has never treated patients, leads the Public Health Agency of Canada holds onto the view that the novel injections are "miracles” - Tamara Ugolini

Camus - RFK Jr.: Bill Gates controls the WHO which mandates ‘vaccines’ for the entire World There's 30,000,000,000 Africans now as a direct result of Gates's policy who are now on the edge of starvation."

A random piece of “news” confirming what we all knew: A Ukrainian Victory Was Never Biden’s Goal: Time Magazine

And finally to cleanse the pallet for the night before the last thoughts from Neil Oliver, Davos panel: Trump has won, and we have lost. "This is the greatest comeback in political history... Therefore, he thinks he can do anything." "We need to also factor in not only who's won, which is Trump, but who's lost, which is to say us." "The European Union... have misread the direction where events were going. The causes that it is interested in [including "climate change"] are simply being gradually kind of marginalised, as something new... moves into the centre."

Finally, something to leave everyone in a better state of mind, Neil Oliver: Trump Is Back! The take aways are frightening, thoughtful, beautifully delivered and helpful. Wait and see… wait and see. I can’t wait to see what happens next!

