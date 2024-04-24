Community Hall - David Drover

A force multiplier event: Hosted by Shaun Newman, joined by Sheldon Yakiwchuk, Leighton Grey, Wayne Peters, and 222 Minutes where we sit down in a community hall style format. Think of it like spaces on X, or a round table but with the ability to watch and tune in across multiple platforms hosted by each of the panelists, at the same time, on their own platforms.

The concept is something I’ve been encouraging for years now, because it’s effective. Our communities tend to get into “familiar haunt” habits when keeping up on current events, this is a way to introduce each of our communities to other groups or hosts doing authentic work. Our Tyrants hate it, it makes a story impossible to bury.

Also important, it is a lot easier on the special guests to narrate their experience once, to all of us at the same time. It’s also less repetitive for guest and viewer alike than doing each of our shows individually for a month straight. This format is an incredibly effective time and distribution quantifier, hence the “Force Multiplier” tag. In fact, get used to seeing that on my platforms because LGM.news is another tool being created in the same vision.

We were gathered on this occasion to hear testimony given by David Drover, a former Geologist, former member of the EGBC; former fraud Investigator and former member of the ACFE specializing in mining & O&G frauds. His testimony is complex and sensational… like I mean to the top of government and policing sensational. After unpacking 2 hours of this story, all on board from spectator to participant realized this was too huge, it was going to be impossible to unpack it all in one sitting. It was instantly agreed that we each now had a lot of threads to pull on, and wanted some time to do so. Look for part 2 as soon as it’s coordinated.

With more than 1400 watching it was clear there was an appetite for more of this blockbuster story. I hope you make sure to subscribe to guarantee you get notified when the next “gathering” will be!

