Conspiracy Confirmed - Health Insurance is Mafia

This is going to confirm a dark conspiracy most have known forever, it’s like that omnipresent thing we all just know but can’t put names or exact faces to but we know it’s evil. We know, but have not been able to connect the dots on.

Tonight we start here so everyone has the foundation of understanding the syndicate in our stratosphere, so it will be easier to connect with what Dr Stuckelberger shares with us when we chat about the top down of this very same evil, genocidal, sophisticated diabolical conspiracy.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tonights sources, resources and links:

New Orleans, Las Vegas, Montenegro. Russian gas to EU stops. Regime change Hungary kicks off. IRONIC - Alex Christoforou

This discussion between Brigham Buhler and Tucker Carlson is voiced through American lenses but the testimony given, you will recognize everywhere in Canada. It smashes you in the face with every syndicate he guts in this disclosure. I hope he stays healthy and alive.

An unhealthy, over-medicated country means record profits for insurance companies. Brigham Buhler explains how they work to keep us sick and monetize chronic illness. - Tucker Carlson Brigham Buhler: UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination, & the Mass Monetization of Chronic Illness

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/