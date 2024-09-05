Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes

By now everyones eyes are probably watering from the fumes, the fumes of all the MSM and Political gaslighting. It's going to be a Pinball ride through the unsustainable insanity of our Canadian political swamp life.

Blacklocks Public accounts committee by 6-5 vote saves @S_Guilbeault from questioning

Canada Proud Do you think Trudeau has destroyed the Liberal Party's brand beyond repair?

Cory Morgan Your periodic reminder that the Trudeau Regime is still covering up the identities of traitors in Parliament.

Ivor Cummins understand it all now?

Steve Kirsch The first of five states to go after Pfizer for-misrepresentation.

Jurgen Amft Feds scrapped 100 years of data on climate change

Mary Elle $93 Million

Trudeau’s EMERGENCY ‘WHO’ Meeting ENDS IN COMPLETE DISASTER!

Michael Barrett - Trudeau official GUILTY of funnelling almost $250k

Brian Lilley - It’s official, Jagmeet Singh is leaving his coalition deal

Liberal Sean Fraser - Bank of Canada has cut interest rates for the third time this year.

govt.exe - average annual income of a public sector worker is $108k. There are roughly 5M public workers in Canada.

Anti Woke Canadian - The quiet part being said out loud

Sheila Gunn Reid - Liberal time waster Iqra Khalid calls the Conservative motion to audit a witch hunt

Police on Guard for Thee - A newly disclosed document from former RCMP Commissioner, Brenda Lucki,

Paul Mitchell - The Senate is rigged. The courts are rigged. The RCMP is rigged. The Ottawa bureaucracy is rigged.

Ivor Cummins - This is why Trudeau is stacking the senate in #Canada.

Nya Pfannerstill - Over $1Billion of our tax dollars spent on giving free drugs

Contrarian - Liberals wrote off billions for their large Corporate buddies

Tristin Hopper - Stats Can data from last year shows that 86% of homicides of Indigenous women are by other Indigenous men.

Jim McMurtry - You can order the shirt.

Jim McMurtry - What about accountability for the millions given to the Kamloops band to dig?

Jim McMurtry - I was fired for doubting my school district’s narrative that Oblate priests and Sisters of St. Ann murdered 215 students at one Kamloops school.

govt.exe - Doug Ford brags how 1M new immigrants will be supported by people who've lived in Ontario for decades

Brian Lilley - man caught transporting 27,000 fentanyl pills from Vancouver to Calgary was let go by a bizarre ruling from a judge

Johnathan Kingstone - One man killed, another gets hand cut off in violent, unprovoked stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver

Islam or women's rights. You can't have both #Canada

@ivan_8848 - George Soros: ¨I was very much involved in the collapse of the Soviet system.

@ivan_8848 - How Soros Brainwashed Ukrainians

@ivan_8848 - Chrystia Freeland (Nazi granddaughter) and Hillary Clinton

Nikola Mirkovic - The goal of the Atlanticist coup in kyiv in 2014 was never to help Ukraine.

Chrystia Freeland - Back-to-school time can be expensive for families across the country.

6ixBuzzTV - Another angle of what happened in Mississauga yesterday

Benny Johnson - Trump says he will release the list of Jeffrey Epstein clients

The Twilight Zone

Wide Awake Media - Neil Oliver & Jasmine Birtles - "We don't realize our power."

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

