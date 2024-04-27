Ep 8: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Bryce is in every Friday to dissect the latest theory from conspiracy.
Wayne
Apr 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Being awake is his superpower not just his business. You wont find this anywhere else my friends, tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening. Let's do this!

Share

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

About Wayne:

Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

About us:
- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC -OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

Connect with us:
Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org
Substack:

Wayne’s Substack

I despise evil, corruption and most of all governments that are both. Welcome to the Fascist captured land mass formerly known as Canada.


Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Spotify:


Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

0 Comments
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
A couple of big stories I almost missed, and a couple you deserve to celebrate!
  Wayne
Community Hall - David Drover
  WayneSheldon Yakiwchuk, and Shaun Newman Podcast
Special Event: Watch Party: Decoding Evil, See the Signs
  Wayne
Ep 6: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Former Edmonton Police (EPS) Officer Brings Receipts on Abuses of Powers
  Wayne
Ep 5: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Freedom of Information Access (F.O.I.A) Library Canada
  Wayne