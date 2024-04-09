Wayne’s Substack
Freedom of Information Access (F.O.I.A) Library Canada
To get to the truth, you need to get to the facts.
Wayne
Apr 09, 2024
Meet the team who created a resource like none other, they have been rounding up FOIA (Freedom of Information Access) requests & results from around the country to create a unique opportunity for all. With full access and assistance programs to fight back against the abuses of power and corruption, this will be a resource like nothing you will find anywhere else other than the Freedom of Information Library. But this isn’t all they do, tune in to get armed with access to all the facts and more!

Contact our guests and learn more:
• Foundational Principles Pledge - www.fppledge.ca
• Freedom of Information Library - https://freedomofinformationlibrary.com
• BC Rising Partner – www.bcrising.ca
• BC TownHalls 2024 – www.bctownhalls2024.ca

