Breaking news: BC Centre for Disease Control Caught Lying and Withholding Important Public Health Data
Caught on Camera: American College of Paediatricians statement on gender
What is School even for? and of course a lot more from behind the scenes of collaborative grass roots communities.
Sources, Resources & Links:
DR MARK TROZZI - Wins of the Week Ep25 with Ted Kuntz: https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/wins-of-the-week-ep25-with-ted-kuntz
Recognizing & Calling out ‘Information Omission’: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/recognizing-and-calling-out-information
NCI - CATHERINE CHRISTENSEN – APR 26, 2023 – RED DEER, ALBERTA: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/catherine-chistensen/
Are our Canadian Media living up to their Ethical Standards?: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/are-our-canadian-media-living-up
When MPs and Senators try to Prepare for future Pandemics: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/when-mps-and-senators-try-to-prepare
Never Give Up, here’s why: DES (Diethylstilbestrol) Lawsuit: https://www.douglasandlondon.com/defective-drug-lawyers-nyc/des-diethylstilbestrol-lawsuit/
Dr. Hoffe’s Hearing Delayed Again By College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia: https://policeonguard.ca/dr-hoffes-hearing-delayed-again-by-college-of-physicians-and-surgeons-of-british-columbia/
Are Courts Failing to Protect Medical Freedom for Children and Youth?: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/are-courts-failing-to-protect-medical-freedom-for-children-and-youth/
Nova Scotia, Canada Health Authority KNEW - Emails Released Through Freedom Of Information Request: https://twitter.com/OdessaOrlewicz/status/1800963796158345457
Why are Freedom Fighters not talking about the most important issue we face?: https://donfindlay.substack.com/p/the-financial-power
From The Roots: Ep 01