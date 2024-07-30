I'm going to make a little Lemonade, some of the insanity in the news today may actually be good news but you have to tune in to find out why!

Tonight it's wins, losses, Canadian current events, geopolitics and updates from "Clown World" and behind the scenes on efforts and news from the "grass roots" community level.

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #Musk #Elections #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada

Saturday August 3rd, 2024: Join us for a little Tactical Civics 101 session, RSVP only

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Slide graphics:

From The Roots Ep 07 1.71MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

"Did we just witness the suicide of Wokery?" / James Howard Kunstler

You'll Never Work in This Town Again!

Wins of the Week - Dr Mark Trozzi with Ted Kuntz

I called it! Quebec To LEAVE Canada Because Of Justin Trudeau!

Trudeau's Delusional Solution For Canadians Will Shock You

Unpd Egm 200010 Un 2001 Replacementmigration 2.41MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Trudeau Government SUED By His ALLIES Over Ukraine!

This Man Says THIS About Elections, Kamala Harris & Joe Biden

Pierre Poilievre Is Shocked By Justin Trudeau's Policies

JASPER WILDFIRES: "Wokeism" not Climate Change set Jasper ablaze

