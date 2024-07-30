From The Roots: Ep 07

I'm going to make a little Lemonade, some of the insanity in the news today may actually be good news but you have to tune in to find out why!
Tonight it's wins, losses, Canadian current events, geopolitics and updates from "Clown World" and behind the scenes on efforts and news from the "grass roots" community level.
#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #Musk #Elections #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada
Saturday August 3rd, 2024: Join us for a little Tactical Civics 101 session, RSVP only
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
Slide graphics:
"Did we just witness the suicide of Wokery?" / James Howard Kunstler
You'll Never Work in This Town Again!
Wins of the Week - Dr Mark Trozzi with Ted Kuntz
I called it! Quebec To LEAVE Canada Because Of Justin Trudeau!
Trudeau's Delusional Solution For Canadians Will Shock You
Trudeau Government SUED By His ALLIES Over Ukraine!
This Man Says THIS About Elections, Kamala Harris & Joe Biden
Pierre Poilievre Is Shocked By Justin Trudeau's Policies
JASPER WILDFIRES: "Wokeism" not Climate Change set Jasper ablaze
About What’s Up Canada:
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From The Roots: Ep 07