I'm Not Suicidal, But Someone Needs To tell You.

This show will confirm a lot of suspicions. This is openly available research. Foreign meddling and interference is a big topic these days in Canada, I think it's only such a big discussion because they are counting on no one (like me) to dive into the reality of the murky depths of said infiltration, interference, and meddling. If it seems you the citizen has no say in our race to WWIII, this may be a significant reason why. So who do Canadian Parliamentarians represent? We will look at some others they also seem to serve.

While the MSM political muppets joust and point their narrative laden fingers at the usual suspects, I can't believe not one person or platform has covered this yet. I've been holding back a few weeks almost hoping someone might.

So... to understand the title of this show I have to say, I know it's going to be a shocking expose. It will make everyone question who actually runs Canada and who hasn't infiltrated Canada? I'm going to show you their own documents that can only be understood as conflicts of interest bordering on treason. Journalists have disappeared for less.

Sources & Resources:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

What’s Up Canada on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

How International Bodies Implement their Agendas in Canada: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jay21S9RKU

BOMBSHELL Report Details How The Israel Lobby CONTROLS The U.S. Congress | Redacted News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncRFC3Mn-Nc&t=29s

Rep. Thomas Massie: Israel Lobbyists, the Cowards in Congress, and Living off the Grid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omBSEuFTYEo

Israel Allies Caucus: https://sherman.house.gov/israelalliescaucus

Israel Allies Caucus: https://www.legistorm.com/organization/summary/122247/Israel_Allies_Caucus.html

Relaunched parliamentary group seeks to work for ‘undivided Jerusalem’ as Israel’s capital: https://www.hilltimes.com/story/2023/01/18/relaunched-parliamentary-group-seeks-to-work-for-undivided-jerusalem-as-israels-capital/361292/

Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group (CAIL): https://www.parl.ca/diplomacy/en/groups/cail

Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group (CAIL): CONSTITUTION: https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/IIA/constitution/8385503

How Canadian MPs in the Canada-Israel Inter-Parliamentary group are at the table of apartheid: https://bdscoalition.ca/2020/06/14/how-canadian-mps-in-the-canada-israel-inter-parliamentary-group-are-at-the-table-of-apartheid/

NDP MPs should Withdraw from Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group: https://www.palestinechronicle.com/ndp-mps-should-withdraw-from-canada-israel-interparliamentary-group/

Canadian MPs arrive in Israel for solidarity trip as tensions between Trudeau and Netanyahu remain high: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canadian-mps-israel-trip-1.7033291

Liberal, NDP MPs to travel to West Bank to connect with Palestinians: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mps-visit-west-bank-gaza-israel-palestinian-1.7082749

CANADIAN FOREIGN POLICY: AN EXPLORATION OF ISRAEL AND CANADA AS “BEST FRIENDS” (.pdf)

Canadian Foreign Policy An Exploration Of Israel And Canada As “best Friends 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organisation_of_Islamic_Cooperation

Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC): https://www.mfa.gov.tr/OIC.en.mfa

Trudeau to introduce ‘halal mortgage’ for muslims in Canada, bans foreigners from buying home for 2 years: https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/trudeau-to-introduce-halal-mortgage-for-muslims-in-canada-bans-foreigners-from-buying-home-for-2-years-101713326127838.html

Jamie Sarkonak: No off-ramp to diversity quotas, federal research executive says: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jamie-sarkonak-no-off-ramp-to-diversity-quotas-federal-research-executive-says

"United Nations And Hamas Are In Bed Together" Melanie Phillips | The Winston Marshall Show #017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzAzJHbjSe0&list=WL&index=2

Here’s How America Really Runs Britain | Aaron Bastani meets Angus Hanton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uK7DINiVuPA

