Inside Out

Along the way lately it's been a 'fire storm' moving at warp speed stupid and a few pertinent or interesting or thought provoking videos have kind of gotten piled off to the side. Tonights clips are controversial, on subjects too tough for some, they didn't fit the last few most recent shows but are worth sharing.

I'm going to play a few of these, I don’t want to leave them to get dusty. Afterwards I get to give an update on some special events to watch for over the holidays 0n the What's Up Canada Network.

Sources, resources and links:

Western democracies are not pushing back on violent Muslims who are seeking to dismantle our way of life, says Yasmine Mohammed, a women’s rights activist and author who was forced to marry an al-Qaida operative when she was 19. Canada is ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for radical Islam - National Post

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Gad Saad about how quickly large-scale immigration of Muslims from Islamic countries can change the culture of Western societies for the worse. The Islam Immigration Problem No One Wants to Talk About | Gad Saad - The Rubin Report

The West isn’t just 'different'; it’s better. But it’s in decline. In just 15 minutes, Konstantin Kisin explains how to save it. How to Stop the West's Decline - Konstantin Kisin Holberg Debate Speech - Triggernometry

We start at 4:00 Pm Eastern time with a 24 Hour Marathon Christmas Special Event and will run for 24 hours straight in what might be the longest watch party in history!

Thank you for being here!

