Is Trump Building the World Orwell Warned us About

I feel like I’m the only person who see’s Trump building the 1984 world Orwell warned us against (from his death bed).

The disturbing part to me is how many people are lapping it up, even here in Canada. This could break me if it carry's on, it's suicide and people seem to want it.

Sources, resources and links:

He destroyed Canada’s economy, delivering West Virginia wages for San Francisco house prices and wiping out a generation of young Canadians. What’s next for Canada? @profstonge Justin Trudeau is quitting

As frightening as it might seem, this panel truly love Justin Trudeau, they were visually disturbed, some even despondent. This is insane. CBC’s The National panel is actually reporting NEWS. @MarcNixon24 For the first time in 9 years, they’re telling it like it is about Justin Trudeau. Rosie Barton is devastated, and it shows.

@ShaneWenzel Is Woke Culture Finally Crumbling in Canada? What do YOU think? Is this the end of woke culture?

@PardyBruce The political landscape is not left vs right. There are three main persuasions, not two. Collectivist left (progressives and socialists) vs Collectivist right (conservatives) vs Individualists (classical liberals and libertarians)

This one will piss you off, it should.

@LifelibertyLisa Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe doubles down!! His latest proposal seeks to strip a female councillor and single mother, of her ability to serve Pickering by cutting essential budgets like phone, internet, car allowance and restricting her voice, after an already 9 month pay sanction.

This isn’t governance—it’s a calculated move to punish dissent, for exposing corruption, and suppressing democratic accountability. Will the council enable this blatant abuse of power on January 27th? https://givesendgo.com/GB9DP/donate

@RenzTom - BREAKING:

Canadian Police Detective who was investigating the deaths of infants from COVID vaccines has had her investigation shut down and criminal charges filed against her.

The most powerful, explosive video yet on the trial of Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus.

For a little more corruption, Blacklock's Reporter @mindingottawa DOCUMENTS: DOCUMENTS: $19M Karina Gould program launched under guise of internet fact checking paid researchers to find dirt on Conservatives & other gov't critics "sowing discontent." https://www.blacklocks.ca/billed-for-dirt-on-opposition/

Vision4theBlind - This is a map from 1942 of the New World Order Notice Canada, Mexico and Greenland are all part of the United States This plan has been in the works for a long time

Greenland says despite Trump’s threats and son’s visit, they aren’t for sale Further, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.” The island is “not for sale,” she said, adding that “we need to stay calm and stick to our principles.” The King had another quick response Danish king changes coat of arms amid row with Trump over Greenland

The EU is now in between the preverbal rock and a hard place with a belligerent Trump. Their statement had to be expected.

PARIS - The European Union will not let other nations attack its sovereign borders, France's foreign minister said on Wednesday, responding to comments by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on taking over Greenland.

Ivor Cummins @FatEmperor "Putin, Ukraine, Iran, Personal Liberty Destruction, and more: All Explained!" This one's a keeper - all you need to know about what's happening to us in these troubled times!

The map isn’t new, neither is the concept of a western controlled currency for Oceania, like Amero intended. illuminatibot @iluminatibot The North American Union & the New World Order

I worry that we might be in the final stages of this plan, Trump or not. A documentary: "United We Fall" Now in 2025, it seems Canada and America have forgotten this potential threat to our sovereignty.

Brian Lilley @brianlilley How crazy is it that non-citizens and kids not old enough to vote in a real election will be helping pick the next prime minister of Canada through the Liberal leadership race.

@cbcwatcher Sure enough, Mark Carney's wife, Diana Fox, works with Gerry Butts and Evan Solomon at Eurasia Group An outfit that taxpayers fund to the tune of millions in untendered Trudeau contracts

On Thursday: Laptop Whistle Blower Jack Maxey

