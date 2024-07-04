Playback speed
Mystery Night, to the mail bag it is!

sometimes life gets in the way of a great plan and tonight will be one of those nights!
Wayne
Jul 04, 2024
Life in Wayne's world is always an adventure, What does that mean, it means my guest for tonight had to reschedule so without the time to get another its going to be a "grab bag" kind of show. I'm going to my mail bag and I’ll pull out a bunch of headlines and see where the chat goes from there!

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Stop feeding your attackers with Patriot Switch: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

If you are still buying these products congratulations on funding your attackers.

- Canada 'sleepwalking' into cashless society, consumer advocates warn

- Gen Zers are so disillusioned with the economy that they think it’s OK to commit fraud

- Study Finds Alaskan Ice Field Melting at an ‘Incredibly Worrying’ Pace

- GSK Secures mRNA Vaccines For Bird Flu, COVID And Seasonal Flu From Struggling Biotech CureVac

- Only 22% of CFOs Are Ready for Climate Reporting and Assurance Requirements: Accenture Survey

- Black farmers' association calls for Tractor Supply CEO's resignation after company cuts DEI efforts

- #1 What is ESG? The New World Order Religion and here is their Bible

- Moody’s, MSCI Launch New ESG Data Solutions Partnership

- Stocks could fall 30% as US heads for a deep recession, analyst warns

- BRICS: JP Morgan Predicts Huge US Stock Market Crash

-Ex-spy chief becomes prime minister of the Netherlands, but analysts question his staying power

- The Speech That The WHOLE World Needs To SEE | Javier Milei WRECKS Woke Culture

- Politician Score Cards: https://fppledge.ca/f1-politicians-list-page/

About What's Up Canada:
Thank you for being here!

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Appears in episode
Wayne
