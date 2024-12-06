Navigating A Shattered World

As the veils of lies and deceit collapse with the insanity, getting closer to the truth is the best we can do. The one certainty I have is being committed to the belief that only the truth will set us free, sadly we still have a lot to undo.

Tonight:

- Why do socialists want to destroy Western civilization and Christianity? What does multiculturalism really represent?

- BREAKING: French Government COLLAPSES.

- Is it Too Late for Canada—The Damage Is Done,

- Is Chrystia Freeland Losing Her RIDING!?

- Why Trump HATES Justin Trudeau: The Untold Story

- Trudeau's Insane Plan To Seize Your Home Equity

- THEY Have SACRIFICED Germany’s Future

- WARNING: Is Europe close to being CONQUERED?

- Tactics of Psychological Manipulation

And probably a lot more by show time, see you there!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

As much as I hate evil, I wan’t people to be accurate in fighting it. This post is an example of how people turn news worth talking about into clickbait rage baiting. There are seeds of truth in this but it’s not as it appears. These laws are not yet law, and the suggestions they refer to are not yet plans. The time for discussing them is now but the conversations must be accurate so folks don’t get tossed into the pile of crazy disinformation. The original source is not as it appears when it hits the public. Exaggeration serves no one, facts matter and there is no time for being misled. Yes, it’s serious, that is why the pushback must be accurate

“Sudden And Unexpected” @toobaffled The UK government has announced plans to offer cash incentives to the relatives of elderly citizens who opt to be euthanized. According to a disturbing report in the Telegraph, “terminally ill pensioners could end their lives earlier to spare loved ones six-figure tax bills under assisted dying legislation, experts have warned.” Under the current rules, pensions “are passed on free of income tax if the person dies before 75 years old.”

What they posted versus the source article has some significant information missing. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/tax/six-figure-tax-problem-looming-labour-assisted-dying/

This is how we get discredited.

Next up:

Why are the UN and WEF trying to hide this video? It was on their website for 3 years, now they have removed it and unlisted it on YouTube. They are trying to make it go away… which tells me they are about to use this plan and do not want us to have the evidence that whatever comes next was ‘manufactured’ crisis. A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics? Unlisted World Economic Forum

Prof. Thomas DiLorenzo starts with a quote from the book “Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis” by Ludwig von Mises, first published in German by Gustav Fischer Verlag in Jena in 1922. Why Socialists Want to Destroy Western Civilization and Christianity | Prof. DiLorenzo PhilosophyInsights

Share Wayne’s Substack

For the full interview: Political Correctness as Misesian Destructionism | Thomas J. DiLorenzo misesmedia Presented at the Mises Institute's 2018 Supporters Summit in Auburn, Alabama. Recorded on September 29, 2018.

Totalitarianism in action. Grey Matter Podcast @GreyMatterConvo Cities are under exclusive Provincial authority. The Feds cannot grant cities legal power to do anything. What is meant by “resources” is disturbing; as is the notion that privately owned housing can be appropriated by local government to provide homes for migrants.

If that isn’t totalitarian enough from Justin Trudeau, y’all are going to love what he has planned for your home equity. Trudeau's Insane Plan To Seize Your Home Equity Jay Coupar

Trump is not just trolling Trudeau, he loathes Justin Trudeau… Why Trump HATES Justin Trudeau: The Untold Story Backbench Politics

The sad part is ‘we the people’ will pay the cost of the disrespectful Trudeau and Trumps loathing.

Canada:

So as a Canadian, are you wondering if it’s too late to save Canada? Douglas Murray piles on Justin: "Douglas Murray: It’s Too Late for Canada—The Damage Is Done..." Point of view

France:

We watched this clip from the 5:30 mark where Benny breaks down the collapse of the French Regime BREAKING: French Government COLLAPSES, Macron Ready To RESIGN | French Nationalist Party RISING 🇫🇷 Benny Johnson

Germany:

THEY Have SACRIFICED Germany’s Future To Save Themselves Sebastian Sas

Europe:

WARNING: Is Europe close to being CONQUERED? Glenn Beck

The weaponization of perceived safety is a subject short on people speaking about it. The trauma generated across our societies is based on this. The propaganda and psy-ops continue the trauma and keep society immobile, irrational, and desperate for security. All the conditions required to subjugate a nation into willing slavery. This clip is not about Dr Malone, it’s about the subject no one else wants to, or so few can speak to. Tactics of Psychological Manipulation: Dr. Robert Malone American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times

Share Wayne’s Substack

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/