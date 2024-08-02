Tonight it's Plan B, I will explain but we will get to a BUNCH of other stuff too. It’s all just weird... right?
While we are all dazed, confused, and divided... WWIII may just have started today.
#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #WWIII #Elections #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada
On Friday at 6:00 Pm Central: Covid or Communism with James Roguski
We will be covering James’s latest work:
Equitable Access to Pandemic Related Products
The Genocide Convention Implementation Act of 1987
Saturday August 3rd, 2024: Join us for a little Tactical Civics 101 session, RSVP Only
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
Reaching People: https://reachingpeople.net/
Ottawa-Funded Misinformation Detection Tool to Rely on Artificial Intelligence
CSIS Chief Makes A SHOCKING Confession About Trudeau!
They actually are celebrating the demand of a leader of a terrorist group outlawed in Canada.
Terrorism is alive and thriving in Canada
How do you lose track of 500,000 people?
If you wanted to invade, destroy and conquer another nation without firing a shot... Trudeau is your guy
VOX: if you don’t like men beating on women, you’re a Nazi!!!
I was just at a major project being constructed and they are brining in hundreds of people from Turkey, Philippines and India to work on it
Trudeau Liberal MP Vance Badawey says that bringing attention to the dozens of Trudeau Liberal scandals over the years is "manipulating public opinion" against his party.
COVID restrictions coming in the near future possibly, per Bonnie Henry
Peter Hotez on how the Health Sector needs to start dealing with those dangerous anti-science aggressors.
This is one legal battle that must be won. It impacts every single Canadian.
BREAKING: Lebanon launches large scale attack on Northern Israel..
Doug Ford wants accountability for activist Judges by tracking who and how many criminals they allow back on the streets.
When will the fear of being labeled racist stop being enough of an excuse to not defend...
About What's Up Canada:
Plan B