Political Theatre Gone Mad

what in my opinion at this stage of the theatrical production is the existential threat to all of us, the 4th Reich. It’s not theory when you see the direct connections to Nazis past and present, to the most insane ideas destroying our modern reality.

It’s all about the money, every single time. Old Nazi loot became 4th Reich loot. One could legitimately ask who was the best looter, Himmler or Allan Dulles? Either way, they are both responsible for the WEF 4th Reich we resist today. So much for never again, never again is now but this time it’s not the Germans, it’s Americans.

Even though we tick every box in connecting dots tonight, it all makes even more sense when filled in with Monday’s show Some Forgotten History and Talking 'Sophisticated Evil' with Michele Smith.

From diabolically relevant insane history, to some just plain old liberal crazy, it’s all combined into political theatre at its finest. So let’s dig in!

Share Wayne’s Substack

We start with a funny yet serious clip from Karla Joy Treadway @thesovereignceo “The Liberals have proven that they can’t be trusted with our money ever. It’s time to go back to teaching drama and take your hands off our money. We can handle it from here.”

Every show this week has successively connected some of the most diabolical of evil convergences that any sane individual could stretch their minds to comprehend. But that’s just it isn’t it? It’s not about what the sane conceive, or believe. It’s about seeing and understanding what those possessed by evil believe, and act on.

BlendrNews: How Psychopathic Narcissists Create Dictatorships in Four Simple Steps 1. Radicalize Victimhood Narratives 2. Destabilize "Oppressive" Systems 3. Use Crises From Destabilization to Seize More Power 4. Use That Power to Crush All Dissent

Sound familiar? It will…

In August 1944, a meeting was ordered by Heinrich Himmler himself - its purpose - none other than to save German industrial wealth from the Allies and to lay the foundations for a postwar Fourth Reich, with Himmler as its leader. Himmler's Fourth Reich - SS Assets Saved in Global Conspiracy

Fast forward 80 years to Canada. First up we see the reemergence of the same ideologies rebranded as modern Liberalism in power brokers like Karina Gould. You may hesitate to give her a swastika but considering she was the orchestrator of Ivan Hunka’s celebration with Zelensky in Parliament and she is also behind the “Ministry of Truth,” it seems appropriate. Get to know her better in this piece from our friend William Ray at Stormhaven Media: The Liberal Party and its Millennial Minister of Truth Karina Gould have nothing but absolute disdain for Canadian Democracy

Now let’s look at some of the same old money crimes rebranded and repeated here in Canada. We have several..

BlendrNews: Trudeau Has Given Over 50 Billion Canadian Tax Dollars to Foreign Nations - $1 Billion: Taliban for "Gender Equity" - $19 Billion: African Dictators and Warlords - $10 Billion: Asia (Mostly for Climate Change) - $10 Billion: Brining Refugees into Canada.

This is only the beginning…

Share Wayne’s Substack

On X: Mark Carney's Leadership Bid: A New Era for Liberals? Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, is officially launching his campaign for leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada in Edmonton on Thursday. This move comes after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, signaling a leadership contest within the party. Carney's candidacy is met with mixed reactions; some view him as a continuation of Trudeau's policies, while others see him as a fresh start for the party. His association with Trudeau's government has sparked debate about his 'outsider' status claimed in his campaign.

National Post: FIRST READING: As Mark Carney takes up PM advisor job, his company solicits Ottawa for $10 billion

Greg Scott: Carney is also: - WEF Board Member - Group of 30 - Bloomberg, Chair of Board - PIMCO Advisory Board - Chatham House President - Canada 2020 Advisory Chair - Vatican/Rothschild Council for Inclusive Capitalism - Bilderberg regular - Trilateral Commission Task Force on Global Capitalism in Transition

Blendrnews: You Won't Believe How Trudeau Spends Your Taxes - Climate Change Conference: $3M - $71K on Food for a Four Day Trip - Governor General Trip: $1M

This is just the start. It gets so much worse.

Blendrnews: The Canadian Government wasted: - $3.5B in COVID Loans to Ineligible Recipients - $54M on a now obsolete app - $18.4M for CBC Bonuses

They even gave $27.3M for housing bureaucrat bonuses, despite being in a housing crisis.

Blendrnews: Trudeau gave: - $35B to an infrastructure slush fund - $3.3M on booze for bureaucrats - $186M on foreign properties - $8.4B on foreign aid (most of which went to climate initiatives) - Billions to Ukraine

It never ends...

Blendrnews: Trudeau also spent: - $100M on a gun buyback program which hasn't collected a single gun - $5B on foreign companies - $40M to Hackers - Nearly $10K on "Pleasure" Toys

Blendrnews: The Canadian Government is Lighting Your Tax Dollars on Fire 🔥 Then they spent roughly $100M more tax dollars on propaganda to lie to you about their failures. This needs to end. Will a Pierre Poilievre government make a meaningful reduction in spending?

Meanwhile,

Share Wayne’s Substack

If you didn't see this coming, you have not been paying attention to how evil the Canadian political system is in its entirety. “Sudden And Unexpected” @toobaffled A Canadian family has fled to America after the Trudeau regime threatened to euthanize their disabled son and harvest his organs.

What’s REALLY Happening at Canada’s Border (Unbelievable) | Katarina Szulc - JULIAN DOREY

and of course, left wing alt media is losing their minds, they are mortified by Canadian Patriotism. This clip is remarkably hilarious even if just because of the level of delusions they actually believe and this cat has millions of followers drinking his koolaid! Canada Sends CRUSHING NEWS to Trump BEFORE Inauguration - MeidasTouch

Finally, we leave you with some downright hilarious traditional slapstick comedy punnying Canadians vs Trump! When Trump Invades Canada - Julie Nolke

The levels of deception and coercion ... designed to keep implying the political crime sprees appearing justified and legit … is nothing short of pure evil. Sadly all to keep the world (not just Canadians) from knowing how badly the corruption is that has us teetering on unfathomable forever wars or potential mutually assured destruction.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/