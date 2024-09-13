WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical

In 2022 the Draconian Liberal Lockdown policies inspired the largest demonstration in Canadian History. Those draconian lockdowns that set about that Convoy resistance were a practise run. The Governments response was training. They made errors, now they intend to “legalize” their abominable intentions.

The current, imminent, and critical threat from the captured Govt of Canada is 100 fold more diabolical. Bill C-293 is every Totalitarian psychopaths dream in one fell swoop. It can not stand.

This Press conference needs to be the beginning of a unified peaceful but loud defiance of magnitude, “#ScrapC293 and do it now” needs to be the message from every voice in Canada and it needs to be both incessant… and undeniable. (and loud)

Share Wayne’s Substack

WCH Canada Press Conference Speakers and Presenters:

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed - Lisa Miron - Dr Mark Trozzi - Ted Kuntz

Official Opening of Press Conference

Share Wayne’s Substack

Also available on Rumble: Press Conference: World Council For Health - Canada

Related Materials:

Provincial MLAs and Premieres should have an immediate legal review of the broad jurisdictional assaults of this Federal Bill in order to preemptively go to Court to stop the operation of Bill C-293. They are not protecting our rights in our province when a Federal Bill has totalitarian reach into their Constitutional authority.

It takes 30 seconds to use the prepared forms in the links below, they will find your elected members and give you a pre worded template. You can change it up, feel free to adjust it to suit your requirements, it’s only a template! Send one daily, every Canadian should want this bill stopped enough to give up 30 seconds.

Prepared forms:

CANADA: STOP A VAGUE PANDEMIC BILL WITH A GLOBAL AGENDA

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293

Share Wayne’s Substack

For further questions or information:

Contact wch-canada@protonmail.com

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Lisa Miron

Dr Mark Trozzi

Ted Kuntz:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0