WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical

SOS Canada - September 19, 2014
Wayne
Sep 13, 2024
Share

In 2022 the Draconian Liberal Lockdown policies inspired the largest demonstration in Canadian History. Those draconian lockdowns that set about that Convoy resistance were a practise run. The Governments response was training. They made errors, now they intend to “legalize” their abominable intentions.

The current, imminent, and critical threat from the captured Govt of Canada is 100 fold more diabolical. Bill C-293 is every Totalitarian psychopaths dream in one fell swoop. It can not stand.

This Press conference needs to be the beginning of a unified peaceful but loud defiance of magnitude, “#ScrapC293 and do it now” needs to be the message from every voice in Canada and it needs to be both incessant… and undeniable. (and loud)

WCH Canada Press Conference Speakers and Presenters:

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed - Lisa Miron - Dr Mark Trozzi  - Ted Kuntz

Official Opening of Press Conference

- Dr. Mark Trozzi (Chair of WCH Canada, Emergency Medicine for 27yrs, Medical Activist) - the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press

- Ted Kuntz (WCH Canada Co -Chair, Health Sovereignty Activist) - the right to personal sovereignty and the power of a united community

Expert Speaker Presentations

-  Lawyer Lisa (Lawyer, Journalist, Activist) - c-293  "An Act Respecting Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness" - Currently this Member's Bill has passed the house and is due for second reading at the Senate on Tuesday, Sep 17th. 

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed  (Lawyer, Journalist, Activist) - UN's Summit for the Future - (i) Pact for the Future (ii) Declarations on Future Generations (iii) Global Digital Impact - The Summit is convening Sep 22nd & 23rd and is not open for public participation. 

Also available on Rumble: Press Conference: World Council For Health - Canada

Related Materials:

Provincial MLAs and Premieres should have an immediate legal review of the broad jurisdictional assaults of this Federal Bill in order to preemptively go to Court to stop the operation of Bill C-293. They are not protecting our rights in our province when a Federal Bill has totalitarian reach into their Constitutional authority.

It takes 30 seconds to use the prepared forms in the links below, they will find your elected members and give you a pre worded template. You can change it up, feel free to adjust it to suit your requirements, it’s only a template! Send one daily, every Canadian should want this bill stopped enough to give up 30 seconds.

Prepared forms:

CANADA: STOP A VAGUE PANDEMIC BILL WITH A GLOBAL AGENDA

Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293

For further questions or information:

WCH Canada
The World Council for Health Canada was activated in June 2024 as an independent body stemming from the pioneering World Council for Health. Our mission is to empower Canadians to achieve Health, Freedom and Sovereignty.
By Lluvias Trozzi Newman

Contact wch-canada@protonmail.com

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

WCH’s Substack
World Council for Health South Africa
By WCH South Africa

Lisa Miron

LawyerLisa’s Substack
LawyerLisa and THIS WORLD

Dr Mark Trozzi 

Dr Mark Trozzi
Dr Mark Trozzi, is a veteran ER physician and trauma expert, who has taught at three top medical schools. Since 2020, he's opposed the criminal COVID agenda, fighting for human rights, justice, and the World Council for Health.
By Dr M Trozzi

Ted Kuntz:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com

