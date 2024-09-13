WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical

In 2022 the Draconian Liberal Lockdown policies inspired the largest demonstration in Canadian History. Those draconian lockdowns that set about that Convoy resistance were a practise run. The Governments response was training. They made errors, now they intend to “legalize” their abominable intentions.
The current, imminent, and critical threat from the captured Govt of Canada is 100 fold more diabolical. Bill C-293 is every Totalitarian psychopaths dream in one fell swoop. It can not stand.
This Press conference needs to be the beginning of a unified peaceful but loud defiance of magnitude, “#ScrapC293 and do it now” needs to be the message from every voice in Canada and it needs to be both incessant… and undeniable. (and loud)
WCH Canada Press Conference Speakers and Presenters:
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed - Lisa Miron - Dr Mark Trozzi - Ted Kuntz
Official Opening of Press Conference
- Dr. Mark Trozzi (Chair of WCH Canada, Emergency Medicine for 27yrs, Medical Activist) - the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press
- Ted Kuntz (WCH Canada Co -Chair, Health Sovereignty Activist) - the right to personal sovereignty and the power of a united community
Expert Speaker Presentations
- Lawyer Lisa (Lawyer, Journalist, Activist) - c-293 "An Act Respecting Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness" - Currently this Member's Bill has passed the house and is due for second reading at the Senate on Tuesday, Sep 17th.
- Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (Lawyer, Journalist, Activist) - UN's Summit for the Future - (i) Pact for the Future (ii) Declarations on Future Generations (iii) Global Digital Impact - The Summit is convening Sep 22nd & 23rd and is not open for public participation.
Also available on Rumble: Press Conference: World Council For Health - Canada
Related Materials:
Provincial MLAs and Premieres should have an immediate legal review of the broad jurisdictional assaults of this Federal Bill in order to preemptively go to Court to stop the operation of Bill C-293. They are not protecting our rights in our province when a Federal Bill has totalitarian reach into their Constitutional authority.
It takes 30 seconds to use the prepared forms in the links below, they will find your elected members and give you a pre worded template. You can change it up, feel free to adjust it to suit your requirements, it’s only a template! Send one daily, every Canadian should want this bill stopped enough to give up 30 seconds.
Prepared forms:
CANADA: STOP A VAGUE PANDEMIC BILL WITH A GLOBAL AGENDA
Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293
For further questions or information:
Contact wch-canada@protonmail.com
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Lisa Miron
Dr Mark Trozzi
Ted Kuntz:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0
WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical