Resignation No, Deception Yes

Lawyer Lisa will join us for a few minutes tonight. Just when the people thought he could not possibly make it worse, Justin over achieved again. Justin got his photo op, nothing changes, 700 million dollars worth of crooks currently under investigation get off the hook, and everything in house dies… except Bill C-293. How convenient…

Not to mention our government will effectively have been in stasis for almost a full year by the time the dust settles on the latest Trudeau shenanigans.



Celebrating Trudeau's announcement to me was like celebrating a fart. It stinks and has no substance. All he did was embolden Trump to become exactly what Orwell warned us about. Buckle up folks, and expect some turbulence.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

Just so we are all on the same page we hear from all the leaders today, we start with Justins speech, FULL SPEECH: Trudeau to resign as Liberal leader CBC News

Jagmeet suddenly grew a spine, it’s a good thing he only has a minute to make a fool and hypocrite of himself yet again: The government will almost certainly be defeated within days after the next Throne Speech

What does this mean for bills and committee’s? For the most part they die except C-293, Lawyer Lisa joins us to explain LawyerLisa’s Substack

The final one to chime in is Pierre, who of course took the opportunity to point out, nothing changes “Trudeau is finally leaving” | Pierre Poilievre reacts to resignation announcement CTV News

One of the few to point out the “irregularities” of this shenanigan made possible by the highest position in the system. What the G did was illegal, and the National Post noticed. Governor General betrays Constitution by letting Liberals escape Parliament

And last but not least we hear from a ‘pissed off’ Brian. I know it’s hard to notice when he’s pissed or otherwise but he brings up some strong points, the kind that will trigger more Trumpscapades. @brianlilley This is why I’m furious with Justin Trudeau and why every Canadian should be as well.

For further perusal, concern and I’m not sure yet if Treason but I have to ask, do Canadians know or understand the repercussions of this Trudeau and Biden collaboration? Declaration of North America (DNA) I kinda don’t think so. This might have been his greatest act of Treason.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/