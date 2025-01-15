Playback speed
Share post
Sophisticated Evil

Unpacking 1000 years of occult evil, and applying it to the biggest issues of our modern times.
Wayne
Jan 15, 2025
4
Transcript

A lot of people talk about Mind control, MK Ultra and Trauma based psychosis without having an actual educated ability to speak on the matter, let alone understand them at scale. Michele does. She also understands it's why you can’t reach people no matter how hard you try.

We are going deep on this one, it might get graphic, it will definitely be disturbing and controversial.

Sources resources and links:

Michele Smith - Trauma Practitioner: https://www.traumapractitioner.com/

Follow Michele on X: https://x.com/Michele76129720

Michele’s presentation:

Mkultra Modified
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
