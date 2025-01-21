So it Begins...

The rest of the world will disappear under the overwhelming US media, because the worlds media is overwhelmingly American. This stack is going to be huge!

That means we are going to have to work even harder for anything to be heard if it's not about Trump or American world domination.

Sources resources and links: Canada first

Pure Canadiana, you’re going to love this! Trudeau Resignation Song (Canadian Pie) OGR-Scintilla

FACT: Only ‘the people’ pay taxes: Ronald Reagan

Canada Is A Playground For Criminal Organizations To Launder Money - No Wonder Trump Is Concerned - The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

All climate change is about Money.

PSA - 50,000 students from India are now no where to be found

First roast: Mark Carney

Former UK PM Liz Truss warns NOT to back Mark Carney. - Kat Kanada

Mark Carney openly brag about how much money he's made from corruption - Canada Proud

Urgent Torontonians you have until January 31, 2025 to provide comments on their TRANSFORM TO NET ZERO STRATEGY

Mark Carney calls himself an ‘outsider’ yet his name lives forever on our currency. How is this an outsider? Most would call it another lie.

Carney's Net Zero agenda is directed by IEA (International Energy Agency). Nicky P

Who's endorsed the top Liberal leadership candidates? Martyupnorth - Unacceptable Fact Checker

Second Roast: Chrystia Freeland:

Chrystia Freeland's Freedom Convoy Notes, She's a tyrant. Plain and simple: BlendrNews

Chrystia Freeland ROASTS Trudeau on national television just now - Tablesalt

Freeland NUKES Entire Biography from the World Economic Forum! - The Elev8 Podcast

Third roast: Karina Gould

Liberal leadership candidate Karina Gould says she opposes eliminating the carbon tax but is calling for the pause of the April 2025 increase. And there is this stuff too:

Meet Karina Gould: Liberal leadership hopeful with history suppressing speech Rebel News

It is now undeniable that the Courts in Canada have been compromised. Judicial Reform is absolutely necessary. Highly redacted minutes of these meetings have been obtained from the the Department of Justice following a complaint to the Information Commissioner, courts meet regularly with government behind the closed doors of an 'Action Committee'

The last 2 Canadian political embarrassments go to Doug Ford and Charlie Angus:

Meanwhile, some Canadian Politicians are intent on proving themselves ‘mental midgets’ and uncontrolled lunatics… first up is Doug Ford: Doug Ford wants to remove all US alcohol from the shelves if the tariffs go through before Canadian MP Charlie Angus deliverers a direct message to Donald Trump before the inauguration. He starts out by saying you’re a disgrace as a human being! and it only gets better from there. - BlueDream

Sources resources and links (American News):

Trump Inaugurated: Promises 'Golden Age of America'

It has begun….. - Salty Canuck El Paso border, CLOSED!

Putin congratulated Trump on taking office today and offered a dialogue between Russia and USA! PUTIN OFFERS DIALOGUE TO TRUMP! - Lord Bebo

A slight reprieve was granted to Canada & Mexico: Trump Halts Tariffs, Orders Trade Review

I think that reprieve was for something else, I think it debunked the Trudeau Regime Tariff War plan. Both Freeland and Carney were trying to wrap themselves in the Maple Leaf to avoid actually talking about real issues. That's over, at least for now…

President Donald Trump says he will again withdraw the United States, a top carbon polluting nation, from the landmark Paris climate agreement, This is going to be a problem for Canada’s incoming Prime Minister, all major parties are signed on to, and committed to, that very same 4th Reich policy.

Do innocent people need pardons? The world knows Dr Fauci is a mass murderer

But it’s the collusion between Dr Fauci and General Mar Milley that is the real story here… why? “The Science” had to be pardoned today. - Chief Nerd

Biden pardons Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley and the Jan. 6 committee

But… it’s not over for Fauci: Reporter asks Trump about Biden’s pardons of Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, Liz Cheney, and members of the J6 Committee. - Vigilant News

Tom Fitton over at Judicial Watch says the pardons won’t save them: President Trump should immediately court-martial Milley and proceed as appropriate in criminally investigating Fauci

Japan issues dire warning for the ‘Covid Vaccinated’ “Compared to those who are unvaccinated, the mortality rate is 5X higher if you get vaccinated twice. We cannot continue these mRNA ‘vaccines’…” -Professor Professor Dr. Seiji Kojima

Oh but wait! There’s more! Brian Lilley - And there they are the last preemptive pardons.

Joe Pardoned Hunter for all crimes he might be involved in starting on Jan 1, 2014. - World Hall of Fun Why did he pick that date? Because 2014 is when the CIA/State Dept took over Ukraine. 2014 is when Hunter’s biolab company, Metabiota, began looking for coronaviruses in Ukraine. Joe is not just covering the drug and gun possession charges. Joe is running cover for all of Hunter’s criminality in Ukraine, which is really Joe’s criminality in Ukraine. This is not just a pardon for Hunter. This is a pardon for JOE!

"All of this was orchestrated." - Wide Awake Media RFK Jr: "Event 201 is a simulation that they did right before Covid hit, and it was a drill for how to handle pandemics... "I've been able to find 22 of those simulations... Fauci and Bill Gates play key roles in them." "And the story of these simulations is critically important because... it was a way of drilling and practicing a coup d'état against American democracy." "And all of these drills were intended to impose and to induce that condition in the entire public."

Not everyone is blindly optimistic, there are some concerning points worth noting as per Andrea Lynn here, has Team MAGA has officially joined Team Globalist:

Although I’m not convinced either way, her questions rings loudly…

“If Kamala was teaming up with all these globalist stooges, would you be making excuses for her, or would you be questioning her true intentions?”

Shannon Joy posts: The whole TikTok thing was such an obvious campaign. My 16 year old daughter called it out immediately. “They want us to think Trump saved TikTok so we like him … so dumb”

I can see where this deduction comes from, it too is worth noting… isn’t it? What’s up with the ‘flip-flop’ President Trump?

Fun Facts and wind up clips:

Pardons by US President. Why did Biden need to pardon so many more?

From our friends at Freedom Train International: Jim Ferguson: A British Tribute to My American Friends

X today is an argument machine like the months python predicted - Lord Bebo

Direct from Davos we hear from Larry Alex Taunton: But Klaus Schwab and his fascist cohorts—Biden, Trudeau, Gates, & Zelensky—are trying to stop me.

Tonight’s final clip will test the seals on your eyes, it almost broke mine. I don’t know the man who did this: Oh Canada Remember When.. EH

Unfortunately I have to be clear here (for my safety) I’m not endorsing anyone for anything by playing this clip. I am Canadian to my core but I am a political orphan, it resonated with my heart, not with my political stance. That said the creator is Arnold Heino, a PPC candidate from Sault Ste Marie-Algoma.

Thank you for being here!

