Canada is a WEF Crime Scene

Crimes are covered up by plausibility and plausible deniability, it's the NWO way. The new 'Team Canada' is exactly such a globalist push to destroy Canada. The goal is to have the citizenry begging for UBI and digital ID. Welcome to the birth of the first 4th Reich post nation state formerly known as Canada.

Yes, the 4th Reich is real. Yes the 4th Reich is strong in this bunch, make no mistake... they are real and they are 'all in' for the final push to the Great Reset under Mark Carney.

Former MPP. Who is the danger Trump, or is it our own political parties who have plundered Canada's identity and middle class? No More Lockdowns Canada @NML_Canada

When I say the 4th reich is real, I’m not just spouting off.British historian Mark Felton has done more than enough research and video production to give people serious pause on what they see unfolding around us. Secret Fourth Reich - The Naumann Circle Plot - Mark Felton Productions

Fast forward to todays Trending on ‘X’ news is Freeland Promises to End Carbon Tax in Leadership Bid Chrystia Freeland makes a hard right policy shift indicating she would eliminate the consumer carbon tax if elected. Blowing smoke.

Mark Carney announced his intentions on Thursday, about the same time he was receiving a trademark infringement to kick it all off Andy Lee @RealAndyLeeShow

Calgary’s own ‘Porch Pirate’ George Chahal announced him. Yes, he was caught stealing mail from peoples porches yet here he is, propping up Carnage Carney!

Then the public had to listen to this man pretend he wasn’t a part of the issues he listed, pretending to want to solve the problems his WEF young global leaders made out of their plan to destroy Canada. Mark Carney has been selected to be the next Prime Minister and pick off where Justin Trudeau left off

Just for reference sake we have a couple of recent clips where he makes a liar out of himself about caring for the welfare of any Canadians. Mark Carney forgot to scrub this video from the internet. He wants the carbon tax to keep going up.

But now, Mark Carney is now trying to convince Canadians that he's against the carbon tax. We all know in reality, Mark Carney has been a long-time proponent of a GLOBAL CARBON TAX.

In fact, Carbon Tax Carney was caught on camera admitting the Liberal Carbon Tax has been set FAR TOO LOW. He's no different than Justin Trudeau.

The Premiers met this week for discussions on how best to deal with the threat of tariffs from the incoming U.S. administration. Alberta (aka Danielle Smith) rejects Team Canada's tariff war tactics. Ottawa is considering forcing Alberta to join the battle by imposing export tariffs on us. Can you imagine??

What I see are the seeds of destruction. By escalating tariff wars with America, choking out energy exports, they will leave Canadians begging for UBI and digital ID for survival. This is backfiring massively, what it’s doing is guaranteeing the separation initiatives. Provinces will go their own ways before allowing the Federal Cabal to destroy them with tariff wars.

A great analysis from White Wabbit Warrior 🐇⚔️ @wabbitwarrior he sums up what’s wrong with the ‘Team Canada’ scam the govt is taking:

Perhaps I'm reading this wrong, seeing as how everyone is so up in arms about the meeting with Sparklesocks and the Premiers yesterday. Bear in mind that I'm in Ontario. For decades, the feds have figuratively shit on Albertans in one way or another. Specifically in regards to O&G, the driving force of their economy. The USA and Trump take issue with our border security, trade, and military/GDP promises. In that, Trump threatens tariffs unless we rectify the situation, stat. Instead of working at solutions, the feds promise retaliatory tariffs, specifically on O&G. Which would decimate Albertas economy even further than the feds have already done. So Smith actually did her job and said no. Not only are all the Premiers surprised, but instead, they go all out attacking her and Alberta for trying to build relationships with the US instead of tearing them down. Please make it make sense. Because if I were an Albertan, there's no questioning why I'd want to seek independence from Canada. Staying would just be a symptom of Stockholm syndrome.

This was Premier Smiths official statement: Danielle Smith @ABDanielleSmith

I had a constructive discussion with my fellow Premiers on how best to deal with the threat of tariffs from the incoming U.S. administration. We agreed on several strategies and I look forward to continuing to work with them on this critical issue. However, federal government officials continue to publicly and privately float the idea of cutting off energy supply to the U.S. and imposing export tariffs on Alberta energy and other products to the United States. Until these threats cease, Alberta will not be able to fully support the federal government’s plan in dealing with the threatened tariffs. Alberta will simply not agree to export tariffs on our energy or other products, nor do we support a ban on exports of these same products. We will take whatever actions are needed to protect the livelihoods of Albertans from such destructive federal policies. We also urge our entire nation to use this tariff threat as an opportunity to correct the misguided direction of this country and commence multiple infrastructure projects that focus on developing, upgrading and exporting our oil, gas and other natural resources, instead of effectively land locking them and keeping us fully reliant on one primary customer. I will be travelling to Washington D.C. this week for the inauguration, and will be returning to the United States several times over the coming months to meet with U.S. lawmakers and officials to continue to make the case against the imposition of tariffs on Canadian products and to strengthen and grow the trading relationship between our two great and independent nations.

According to Yuri Bezmenov's 4 stages, destabilization leads to crisis & societal collapse. People seek a "strong man" or savior for order restoration. This leads to either civil war from internal discord or invasion. The savior symbolizes a yearning for a swift, authoritative solution in chaos Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost @Ne_pas_couvrir

How do we know the ‘Globalist Team Canada’ tactics will fail? Albertans are pissed, and they know too much about how to separate their province from the Cabal, a political surgery if you will: Salty Canuck @FringedCanuck

Separation Fever is at an all time high in Alberta. Recent actions brought forth by other Premiers siding with Trudeau’s Team Canada BS. You just showed every single Albertan that we are better off as a sovereign state. We don’t need the rest of Canada and they know it. We are the richest Province in Canada. We prop up many provinces and for that we are gaslit, discredited, harassed, called names, and constantly berated by the Feds. All you had to do was secure the god damn border. That’s it. To avoid tariffs. The greed and arrogance of other leaders in Canada showed every single Albertan that we don’t need any of you. We will cut Canada off at the knees. You will get nothing from Alberta. Fafo. Conversations of Separation are and will happen. My advice to every other Province siding with Trudeau, you better figure out a way to support yourselves. Albertans are done paying your way. Time is on our side. It’s not on yours. Tick Tock……

So for tonights finale,

Albertans are not the only ones to know about what you’ll hear next, about the Illusion of Canada. Quebec knows and has for decades, they knew in 1997 when they threatened separation. Frighteningly, so do the new East Indian Diaspora’s that are so politically emboldened they are now running for Trudeau’s job. They all know the truth about the illusion of Canada too.

If the rest of Canadians don’t get informed quickly, they will not be able to deal with or understand how Canada is going to be blindsided as our country gets dismantled. The resources you should be looking for are all here at The Myth Is Canada Website

