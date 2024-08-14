Swamp Creatures? Canada has a few

Tonight we will be giving credit where it’s earned, unpacking why it’s always surprising. ... and yes of course, there will always be more clown world shenanigans by showtime.
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
105-Year-Old Poem Describes EXACTLY Where the World Is Today
"The Gods of the Copybook Headings" - a poem by Rudyard Kipling,
https://x.com/PaulMitchell_AB/status/1823382796477595672
Could anyone agree on any of these points as a recipe for fixing Canada? I wrote this in 2020, it was presented to every Senator in Canada and 47 sitting Mp's.
The President Trump space with Elon Musk that Broke MSM
CBC paid over $18-million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs, documents show
@CBC_Publicity - 7 in 10 Canadians tuned in for #Paris2024,
UN Slams Canada's Foreign Worker Program
What CBC doesn’t say about the human rights commissioner who resigned
@ReginaWatteel - There is something very fishy going on here.
Blacklocks - ‘40 Ways To Fight The Far-Right’ booklet was published Aug 7 after Anti-Hate Network received federal subsidies
Who signs off on $640K in taxpayers’ money for a report written by an American anarchist?
Blacklock's Reporter- Author of anti-Catholic blacklist distributed by fed-subsidized activists
Blacklock’s Reporter - Ex-editor @iPoliticsCa was paid $52,000 for six months' communications advice by Lib-appointed senators
Blacklock's Reporter - Fed-subsidized @AntiHateCa blacklists Catholic group as "hate movement,"
Blacoklock's Reporter: “Now this Catholic group is blacklisted as a hate movement in a taxpayer- subsidized guide by the Anti-Hate Network
The true origin of Liberal funded systemic hate crimes in Canada
Heads up Toronto 🇨🇦 Downtown Shutdown Protest
⚠️🇨🇦 Another day, another Canadian Imam calling to kiII Jews and non-believers.
Former CSIS official says they have been warning how EVERY govt over last 5 decades has been infiltrated for years and EVERY PM has been compromised!
Radicalization to rehabilitation: How does Canada prepare for ISIS returnees?
Under @JustinTrudeau , 🇨🇦 is increasingly a pariah on the international stage.
Austraila: Finance Minister Katy Gallagher reveals that the Digital ID Act 2024 will officially commence from 1 December, 2024.
You May Never Trust Another Celebrity After Watching This‼️👇👀☠️💉‼️
An Islamist pogrom against Hindus in Bangladesh is currently unfolding, but it has largely been ignored by the global community because they're not the right kind of victims.
Re electronic voting machines: “Insecure elections are not a bug, but a feature”
Doctors Killed in Plane Crash Vowed To Release Evidence Linking mRNA to Turbo Cancer
About What’s Up Canada:
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0
Swamp Creatures? Canada has a few