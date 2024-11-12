The Greatest Generation, Forgotten

makes it pretty obvious none of our politicians remember a f*cking thing but they do manage get their "clockwork virtue signal" out there ... it's ALL as hollow as anything Trudeau would say at this point.

Personally, I think Veterans should be given a lifetime Tax exemption for their service and that November 11th be a National Statutory holiday. Instead of pensions for the likes of Singh, Trudeau and the rest of the political syndicate criminals, this would be a worthwhile expense and an incentive for our national (and personal) defence.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Slides:

Forgotten 1.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources resources and links:

ReelAesthetic: @ReelAesthetica Leonard Cohen recites 'In Flanders Fields' by John McCrae. Sound effects from the 'Battlefield' video games. Footage from Canadian Army News Reels. Music by Hans Zimmer

What’s Up Canada: @WhatsUpCanadian While foreign conflicts now dominate our streets... Today I watched our hollow leaders prove they don't really remember a thing (as we can plainly see on our streets) and their hollow virtue signals flatulate the air, vets are still being abandoned and abused.

As I paid my respects last night my only wish was that Canadians would fight as hard for Veterans (and Canada) as hard as these men were asked to fight for us.

CANADIAN ARMED FORCES: New Look Of Remembrance It is a time for all Canadians to reflect upon the sacrifices made by those who serve in uniform. It is also a time for sombre mourning and never an occasion to glorify the horrors of war.

Wars are for profit, not righteous causes as we are always led to believe, this is just one case point: @knightforLight Wars for Oil & Mistakes of Leaders: Dr.Roy Casagranda

Chrystia Freeland: @cafreeland On Remembrance day Canadians are dodging radical foreign ideological terrorists controlling our streets... proving none of you remember a fucking thing, but you get your "clockwork virtue signal" out there ... it's as hollow as anything Mao would say at this point.

'How to move to Canada' Google search spikes after Trump win CTV News Google reported searches for 'how to move to Canada' spiked by 5,000 per cent immediately after Trump's victory. It’s not the “blue haired Karen’s” of America we have to be concerned with swamping Canada, far from it.

@TheProfGShow - Scott Galloway on intergenerational theft The biggest crime spree in history, the results will be catastrophic

@JohnAndersonMedia - The Dangers of Posting on Social Media | Konstantin Kisin While people think Russia bad” .. and it might be. The fact that 400 people in Russia were jailed for social media posts in the same time frame that 3,300 people were jailed in England for social media posts should make everyone “rethink” their systems for gauging what “Bad” might actually be.

How big is the barrel of thought crime we are staring down?

Don’t let it get you that the left wont listen, they are already totalitarian and you can’t change that. You will have to wait for them to catch up someday @robinsonerhardt - Victor Davis Hanson: The Intolerance is All on the Left

This is a short story and message from a vet who is no longer with us. It was an honour to have the privilege to capture this moment in time. WARNING it made the entire audience cry and you will too. Proud Canadian Veteran Sounds "His" Last Post

Mr Freedom: What is living without freedom? If you don’t feel this to your core and play it repeatedly … you might be broken lol. The message is directly connected to your Canadian soul

Share Wayne’s Substack

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/