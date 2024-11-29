There Has To Be a Reckoning

Have we hit Orwells peak Dystopia yet?

Are we in a crisis of meaning?

State Singularity, are we there?

Liberal Delusions and crime spree's.

How bad were Covid lockdowns?

Lara rants on the stupidity of Ukraine support.

Putin makes an announcement, get ready...

Is the new battleground the Arctic?

Sources, resources and links:

Liz Churchill @liz_churchill10 Everything was fake. #ProsecuteFauci

Blacklock's Reporter @mindingottawa “Half a million dollars in furniture in one day. That they did not need You know what this ‘March Madness’ is across the Government of Canada? It’s billions.”

Mark Bohaichuk @m_bohaichuk 🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨 @vankayak just moved a motion in the House of Commons, seconded by @Kevin_Lamoureux that essentially states: All debate and questions on the Liberal green slush fund, theft of over $400,000,000.00 by @liberal_party insiders and co-criminals, be stopped and further investigation into the crimes be suspended. They are asking that the theft be covered up, hidden, and forgotten by Canada. Folks, this is our government. Corrupted and dishonest.

BlendrNews @BlendrNews 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇷 Poilievre Must Follow Musk, Trump, and Milei’s Lead and Create a Department of Government Efficiencies Canada is broken: - Bureaucracy: $69.5 Billion - CBC: $1.4 Billion - Foreign Aid: $52 Billion - Average tax rate: 43% - Federal Bonuses: $1.5 Billion OUT OF CONTROL!

Dr. Jordan Peterson: There is a crisis of meaning Fox News Dr.Jordan provides a well-reasoned and well-informed observation we need to hear.

UNN @UnityNewsNet Green policy is not about saving the planet. Covid policy wasn't about keeping people safe. Now people actually believe the government wants to 'ease your pain' in death? They want you DEAD!

Is 2024 actually 1984? Glenda M 🇨🇦 🍎 @McfarlaneGlenda 2024 is the new 1984.

From Professor Bruce Pardy @PardyBruce We approach State Singularity: the moment when state and society become indistinguishable. Like black holes, state singularities absorb and crush every other thing. Have we crossed our event horizon?

Is it too late for Canada to escape?

TRIGGERnometry @triggerpod In just six minutes, Trump's NIH pick @DrJBhattacharya breaks down the jaw-dropping harm of COVID lockdowns: "1/4 of young adults seriously considered suicide."

Truth Justice ™ @SpartaJustice The Ukrainian Oligarch's and other Oligarch's around the world are the cancer and poison to humanity. They and all those who are bought and paid by them must be brought to justice and peace must be restored in the world. Western Ukraine backed the Nazis with the CIA. Putin warned for 15 years that he's not going to standby while globalists takeover the world and build bioweapon labs. Ukraine is the center of money laundering. The Deep State is real. Zelensky is a puppet.

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo 🇷🇺🇺🇦‼️🚨 PUTIN: The Russian army is currently picking targets from a list of: - Decision making centers - Industrial production sites - Military facilities The missile Hazel hits its target with 3 kilometers per second with a temperature of 4000 Celsius, turning everything into dust.

Legitimate Targets 🚨🇨🇳🇺🇸 China says "from Ukraine to Afghanistan, from Iraq to Libya, NATO has brought war and disaster to these regions and their people."

Neil Oliver: They’re Today’s Tyrants!!! Neil Oliver We know them by their fruit … in bed with the corporations and doing the war mongers bidding - they want total control over our lives!

The Arctic: Theatre of War or Global Cooperation? A Canadian Patriot Film Canadian Patriot Press

