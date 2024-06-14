Thursday: Conflict Updates & A Global Shift

G-7 the joke, or is it jokers?
Russia Vs Ukraine Updates
A Napoleon Complex?
Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0?
A Global Shift of epic proportion and of course more corruption!
Sources & Resources used in this episode:
Replace Facebook Here:
Librti Social: https://librti.com/
Wimkin Social: https://wimkin.com/
X Post: https://x.com/nexta_tv/status/1801244898449846606
X Image:
X Post: https://x.com/nexta_tv/status/1801165493912429017
CP24: Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Donald Best on X: Trudeau giving another 5 Billion tax dollars to corrupt Ukraine...
X Post: G7 Unlocks $50B for Ukraine from Russian Assets
X Post: Canada Boosts Ukraine Defense with Arms and $5B Loan
G-7 video on X: G7 WARMONGERS in Italy
X Post: https://x.com/DHuntsberger/status/1801197234068877821
X Post: https://x.com/AussieSerbian/status/1801240590744789040
X Post: Body language?
Redacted video: Europe SMASHED by a massive CONSERVATIVE wave! Could have been bigger? | Redacted w Clayton Morris
Tonight
at 6:00 pm Central: Ep 13: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
Other great shows you may have missed this week!
Thursday: https://rumble.com/v51e2jx-thursday-conflict-updates-and-a-global-shift.html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77
Wednesday: https://rumble.com/v512gxt-guest-tom-marazzo-a-nation-in-crisis-canada.html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77
Tuesday: https://rumble.com/v50zs8b-tuesday-news-updates-from-globalist-proxy-canada.html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77
Monday: https://rumble.com/v50n3xf-im-not-suicidal-you-need-to-know..html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77
