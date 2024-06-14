Thursday: Conflict Updates & A Global Shift

G-7 the joke, or is it jokers?

Russia Vs Ukraine Updates

A Napoleon Complex?

Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0?

A Global Shift of epic proportion and of course more corruption!

Sources & Resources used in this episode:

Replace Facebook Here:

Librti Social: https://librti.com/

Wimkin Social: https://wimkin.com/

Share Wayne’s Substack

X Post: https://x.com/nexta_tv/status/1801244898449846606

X Image:

X Post: https://x.com/nexta_tv/status/1801165493912429017

CP24: Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

Donald Best on X: Trudeau giving another 5 Billion tax dollars to corrupt Ukraine...

X Post: G7 Unlocks $50B for Ukraine from Russian Assets

X Post: Canada Boosts Ukraine Defense with Arms and $5B Loan

G-7 video on X: G7 WARMONGERS in Italy

X Post: https://x.com/DHuntsberger/status/1801197234068877821

X Post: https://x.com/AussieSerbian/status/1801240590744789040

X Post: Body language?

Redacted video: Europe SMASHED by a massive CONSERVATIVE wave! Could have been bigger? | Redacted w Clayton Morris

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tonight

at 6:00 pm Central: Ep 13: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Other great shows you may have missed this week!

Thursday: https://rumble.com/v51e2jx-thursday-conflict-updates-and-a-global-shift.html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77

Wednesday: https://rumble.com/v512gxt-guest-tom-marazzo-a-nation-in-crisis-canada.html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77

Tuesday: https://rumble.com/v50zs8b-tuesday-news-updates-from-globalist-proxy-canada.html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77

Monday: https://rumble.com/v50n3xf-im-not-suicidal-you-need-to-know..html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77

About What’s Up Canada:

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6nyCB8ZjNbn1VO4QbZ8NnT

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/