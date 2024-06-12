Playback speed
Share post
Tuesday: News Updates From Globalist Proxy Canada

Insanity is Unsustainable, until then we have...
Wayne
Jun 12, 2024
1
Some WHO Updates
Canada’s Extremist Attack on Free Speech
Diabolical plans in Canada? Disease? You know it!
Liberal bribes and of course more corruption!

Sources & Resources used in this episode:

Canada’s Extremist Attack on Free Speech: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/06/canada-online-harms-act/678605/

Deloitte’s Growing Its Disease Business: https://www.goingconcern.com/deloittes-growing-its-disease-business/

Moderna, IBM Quantum Researchers Use Quantum Computers For Critical Step In RNA-Based Therapeutic Design: https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/06/03/moderna-ibm-quantum-researchers-use-quantum-computers-for-critical-step-in-rna-based-therapeutic-design/

Trudeau announces $2.4 billion for AI-related investments: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/federal-government-ai-investment-1.7166234

AI’s Impacts on the SDGs: https://changeoracle.com/2024/02/26/ai-and-the-sdgs/

Nature Communications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-14108-y

WHO Won? with James Roguski | Noor Bin Ladin Calls: https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/who-won-with-james-roguski-noor-bin?publication_id=1658626&post_id=145519089&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=true&r=1awjc8&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Discussing the IHR Amendments (3): https://rumble.com/v50krdh-maria-zeee.html

EXIT the W.H.O.: https://freedomrising.info/canada-exits-the-who/

Exit The W.H.O. Now!!! https://rumble.com/v50y67t-exit-the-w.h.o.-now.html

H5N2 avian bird flu is ALSO a lie, fake fraud NON-PANDEMIC created by trying to use PCR; now the WHO, CDC, sick evil malfeasants trying to make Mexico the new Wuhan for H5N2; DO NOT believe them!

The prospect of Russia & US in a World War is become real with Biden Inc. and maybe they will start it before the US election to suspend elections? NE - NAKEDEMPEROR.SUBSTACK.COM was stunning & we

Anya Parampil: Where Are the Nazis Today?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r96DZZC0Ik4

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson on Scott Ritter and Russia's GLOVES ARE OFF as NATO Makes Huge Mistake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQqUC1THjkw

“The End of Everything,” with Victor Davis Hanson | Uncommon Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIkay6YiIhs

New Rule: Whoa, Canada | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XflM-LKXOW4

Coming up This Week!

Wednesday at 6:00 pm Central: Guest: Tom Marazzo - A Nation in Crisis, Canada

Thursday at 6:00 pm Central:

Friday at 6:00 pm Central:

