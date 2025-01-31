Unjustified Government - Fake Virus, Fake Tests, Real Culling

Bird flu insanity is here, the government has embraced totalitarianism and unjustified murder. Canada's pattern of obsessive extremism is unjustified, it should come as no surprise this is under Mark Holland’s portfolio. I personally think he is obsessed with murder.

The world needs to be told. Katie Pasitney joins us to tell us the story from the source. They don't sell or harvest so why is the Government of Canada going to war with this Ostrich farm?

The reasons may be shocking, but certainly infuriating. I think it’s time to do some Canadian things again. Get plugged in and see what you can do at SaveOurOstriches.com

DO NOT CLICK THIS LINK WITHOUT TISSE HANDY FOR LEAKING EYES. Defenders of Edgewood Anthem:

So this is the situation manifested by the CFIA agency, but who belongs to this portfolio? None other than Mr Mark Holland, the same mentally unstable minister in charge of MAID. I have to wonder if they think murder is the primary solution to all of their responsibilities?

Thanks to Odessa Orlewicz for this next clip. The most damning recording of the day can be heard here in this leaked Zoom meeting with Theresa Tam on Bird Flu with many of Health Canada’s officials. When you listen to the likes of Tam and Bonnie Henry giggling while plotting against and threatening Canadians while strategizing how to manufacture the narratives they desire is a special level of psychopathy and arrogance.

First they want to find it, (so search harder...) then they have to expand it, then the have to scream prevention. Move faster, get the veterinarians involved, it's relatively urgent. We're developing the surveillance. On the messaging... focus on the raw milk people and this will go fairly smoothly. Don't feed your cats raw milk??? We'll shut down the meat farms, coming for yours Ontario....

OMG..... Dr Tam is architecting the next manufactured Pandemic in this leaked zoom call. Just when you thought she was leaving. Is this manufactured crisis to be her swan song???

There can be no doubt this is unjustified governmental over reach is nothing more than a political conspiracy against these generational Ostrich pioneers and researchers. Their existence proves the narrative wrong, their existence means the culling of millions of food grade flocks and herds is unnecessary and evil.

Bird Fu is a manufactured crisis, do not comply.

For more, join our expert panel for our International Panel Discussion starting at 2:00 Pm Eastern time on Saturday, 7:00 Pm in the UK.

