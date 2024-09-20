Playback speed
Share post
WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical

SOS Canada 09/19/2024
Wayne
,
Dr M Trozzi
,
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
, and 2 others
Sep 20, 2024
In 2022 the most draconian measures ever experienced in Canada were the Liberal Lockdown policies. In turn they inspired the largest demonstration in Canadian History. Now we know those Lockdowns were practise, but for what you might ask?

Tonight I'm broadcasting this press conference rather than my usual news and editorial commentary. This was an early release, you will be seeing this story growing nationwide.

This is a Canadian call to action. Its not exaggerating to say that the very existence of Canada hangs in the balance of this particularly evil proposed legislation, Bill C-293.

This current, imminent, existential threat makes those early measures look like a test run.

#ScrapC-293 #DefendCanada #SOSCanada #Canada #CanPoli

Organized By:

WCH Canada
The World Council for Health Canada was activated in June 2024 as an independent body stemming from the pioneering World Council for Health. Our mission is to empower Canadians to achieve Health, Freedom and Sovereignty.
By Lluvias Trozzi Newman

PRESS CONFERENCE AGENDA 

Welcome & Prayer for Canada 

  • Bonnie Newell (WCH Canada) - open with prayer for Canada

Official Opening of Press Conference

  • Dr. Mark Trozzi (Chair of WCH Canada, Emergency Medicine for 27yrs, Medical Activist) - the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press

  • Ted Kuntz (WCH Canada Co -Chair, Health Sovereignty Activist) - the right to personal sovereignty and the power of a united community

Expert Speaker Presentations

Questions - Open the Floor to Journalists and Ted Kuntz as Moderator

  • Respected Canadian Journalists - floor open for questions

Closing remarks & WCH Canada next steps 

  • Dr. Mark Trozzi - Final remarks and gratitude to all attendees. 

Presentations By:

Lawyer Lisa Moran and

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Action Items:

Use these templates daily, you can alter them so make them your own. It takes 30 seconds to find your Senators and send them an email

CANADA: STOP A VAGUE PANDEMIC BILL WITH A GLOBAL AGENDA - https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/c293/

Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293 - https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

Follow the World Council for Health for more details:

WCH Canada
Urgent Action Before the UN Summit of the Future
The UN Needs To Be Held Accountable…
Read more
8 days ago · 17 likes · 6 comments

Share Wayne's Substack

Appears in episode
Wayne
Dr M Trozzi
Writes Dr’s Substack Subscribe
LawyerLisa
Writes LawyerLisa’s Substack Subscribe
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Writes People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Subscribe
Ted Kuntz
