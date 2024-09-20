WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical

In 2022 the most draconian measures ever experienced in Canada were the Liberal Lockdown policies. In turn they inspired the largest demonstration in Canadian History. Now we know those Lockdowns were practise, but for what you might ask?
Tonight I'm broadcasting this press conference rather than my usual news and editorial commentary. This was an early release, you will be seeing this story growing nationwide.
This is a Canadian call to action. Its not exaggerating to say that the very existence of Canada hangs in the balance of this particularly evil proposed legislation, Bill C-293.
This current, imminent, existential threat makes those early measures look like a test run.
Organized By:
PRESS CONFERENCE AGENDA
Welcome & Prayer for Canada
Bonnie Newell (WCH Canada) - open with prayer for Canada
Official Opening of Press Conference
Dr. Mark Trozzi (Chair of WCH Canada, Emergency Medicine for 27yrs, Medical Activist) - the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press
Ted Kuntz (WCH Canada Co -Chair, Health Sovereignty Activist) - the right to personal sovereignty and the power of a united community
Expert Speaker Presentations
Lawyer Lisa (Lawyer, Journalist, Activist) - c-293 "An Act Respecting Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness" - Currently this Member's Bill has passed the house and second reading at the Senate scheduled on Tuesday, Sep 17th.
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (Lawyer, Journalist, Activist) - UN's Summit for the Future - (i) Pact for the Future (ii) Declaration on Future Generations (iii) Global Digital Impact Generations - The Summit is convening Sep 22nd & 23rd and is not open for public participation.
Questions - Open the Floor to Journalists and Ted Kuntz as Moderator
Respected Canadian Journalists - floor open for questions
Closing remarks & WCH Canada next steps
Dr. Mark Trozzi - Final remarks and gratitude to all attendees.
Presentations By:
Action Items:
Use these templates daily, you can alter them so make them your own. It takes 30 seconds to find your Senators and send them an email
CANADA: STOP A VAGUE PANDEMIC BILL WITH A GLOBAL AGENDA - https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/c293/
Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293 - https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066
Follow the World Council for Health for more details:
WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical