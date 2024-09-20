WCH Press Conference: Canadian Crisis, Situation Critical

In 2022 the most draconian measures ever experienced in Canada were the Liberal Lockdown policies. In turn they inspired the largest demonstration in Canadian History. Now we know those Lockdowns were practise, but for what you might ask?

Tonight I'm broadcasting this press conference rather than my usual news and editorial commentary. This was an early release, you will be seeing this story growing nationwide.

Share Wayne’s Substack

This is a Canadian call to action. Its not exaggerating to say that the very existence of Canada hangs in the balance of this particularly evil proposed legislation, Bill C-293.

This current, imminent, existential threat makes those early measures look like a test run.

#ScrapC-293 #DefendCanada #SOSCanada #Canada #CanPoli

Organized By:

PRESS CONFERENCE AGENDA

Presentations By:

Lawyer Lisa Moran and

Action Items:

Use these templates daily, you can alter them so make them your own. It takes 30 seconds to find your Senators and send them an email

CANADA: STOP A VAGUE PANDEMIC BILL WITH A GLOBAL AGENDA - https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/c293/

Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293 - https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

Follow the World Council for Health for more details:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0