We're All Just Comrade's Now

Dare to step out of line and you too can be immediately tried and judged guilty of being some form of Russian Asset or spy. Tell me again how Canada is not on par with 1939 Germany and their Fascist state? Don't try telling me it's not the same, I can't say that because it's not like the Holocaust, because it is exactly like that.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Show resources and credits:

@govt_corrupt: I just found out today anyone who is critical of the Liberal govt is considered a Russian Operative.

@WeAreCanProud: So the subsidies were about getting the press to not criticize the Liberals?

Rebel news: CBC reports on alleged Russian interference in right-wing media group with air of moral superiority

338Canada Federal Projection

@ShielaGunnReid: 🚨🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coutts Two sentenced to prison.

@MelissaLantsman: Hey @theJagmeetSingh you approve this flag on your guy’s flyer?

@Lauren_Southern: I hope you can all appreciate why I've taken my time to make a statement.

@BowesChay: Dear Europeans. Ive just paid my annual energy Bill here in Moscow Russia.

@AlexBarnicoat_: Top 10 Russian Headlines you didn't hear about, so far this year:

@WhatsUpCanadian: When you ask how many represent Davos & Geneva over Canadian interests and that number skyrockets into the hundreds.

@Concern70732755: Just follow the money trail

Share Wayne’s Substack

@ProudMacleod67: Why do people despise Justin Trudeau? Because ⬇️

@KirkLubimov: How is Canada doing you ask? This is how Canada is doing:

@mindingottawa: Blacklock's - AUDIT discloses $45M in losses under "future entrepreneur" program

@TomTSEC: Canada has become a hub of Islamist terror financing | National Post

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/canada-has-become-a-hub-of-islamist-terror-financing

@DreaHumphrey: LIES: Health agencies and officials told us they knew COVID jabs were safe for pregnant and lactating women. The documents laid out in this video show what the truth actually is.

@KirkLubimov: A glorified provincial Party is going to hold the rest of Canada hostage

@gov_corrupt: After calling the Liberal NDP govt a false majority, Bloc Leader Y.F Blanchet says he'll now prop up the Liberals if they meet his demands... This is why Canadians hate Quebec so much!

Share Wayne’s Substack

@FringedCanuck: My message for the Bloc Quebcois. You are the most AntiCanadian Party in Canada.

@gov_corrupt: There are more than 8k opioid deaths every year so govt says it should be easier to access opioids.

@liz_churchill10 I warned you 5 years ago…

@RealAndyLeeShow Carney forgoes trying to get elected; settles for an appointment to a new made-up special role

Share Wayne’s Substack

@Martyupnorth_2 If you're wondering who Mark Carney is, and why he's agreed to come work for Trudeau.

@liz_churchill10 You can’t make this up. Satanist Lady Gaga and Modern-day Dr. Mengele, aka Dr. Fauci…are making a Netflix Documentary on Bill Gates.

The Rise of Conservatives

TFM Report: Bill C-293 with Wayne Peters

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0